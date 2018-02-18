VIDEO: John Daly makes beautiful hole-in-one at PGA Tour Champions event

Want something to brighten your Sunday? How about a John Daly hole-in-one!

Yep, Daly produced an ace in the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Chubb Classic. He pulled it off at the par-3 16th, amidst a back nine that also included a par-5 eagle, a birdie and three bogeys. The closing 2-under 34 got him a 5-under 67 and to 13 under overall.

As it stands, he is tied for eighth in the clubhouse.

But back to that ace. You have to be pretty on target (normally) to score one of these, but Daly’s hole-in-one was especially perfect. Sometimes, the ball is speeding at the hole, hits the pin hard and drops.

But for Daly, his ball landed right where it should’ve and released with spot-on speed to trickle into the cup. It was a thing of beauty:

If tradition holds, the post-round drinks are on Daly after this hole-in-one. We wonder if he’ll have anything special in store.