Joost Luiten bolsters Ryder Cup resume with NBO Oman Open win

Could Joost Luiten become the first Dutchman to play in the Ryder Cup? Don’t be surprised if Luiten sneaks onto Thomas Bjorn’s European team to face the United States in September at Le Golf National in Paris.

Luiten put himself in contention for a trip to the French capital by winning the inaugural NBO Oman Open. Luiten earned his sixth European Tour title after scores of 72, 66, 66 and 68 for a 16-under-par 272 total. It was good enough for a two-shot victory over England’s Chris Wood.

“This is why you play golf: to hold trophies,” Luiten said. “It’s been a great week. It’s always tough to win out here, all these guys are so good and they keep putting pressure on you.

“Down the stretch I hit some nice shots, I made some nice putts and it was a nice battle with my friend Woody.”

Luiten moved to ninth on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai. He strengthens his status as the most prolific winner in Dutch golf history. Dutchmen have won 10 European Tour events, and Luiten has six of those.

The unassuming 32-year-old doesn’t look much like a European Tour winner amongst the Rory McIlroys, Jon Rahms, Henrik Stensons and other giants of the European game. The European Tour media guide lists him as 5-foot-11, but he seems smaller in real life. However, he can hold his own in the above company, as he’s proved over the years. He’s never finished outside the European top 50 since 2010, with a career high of 11th in 2014.

Luiten’s Oman victory gets him into the WGC-Mexico Championship. It moves him from 90th to a potential 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking. More good showings should help him achieve top-50 status to play in all the big events.

Luiten won twice in in 2013, the Lyoness Open and KLM Open. If he can better that this year, he might achieve a huge milestone for himself and his country.

“I need to win another couple to get into the Ryder Cup Team, but it’s a great start to the year for me,” he said.

Neighboring Belgium has had two Ryder Cup representatives in Nicolas Colsaerts (2012) and Thomas Pieters two years ago. Dutch golf fans would love to see one of their own in the biennial match. Luiten is their best hope. Gwk