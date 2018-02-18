Live blog: 2018 Genesis Open, final round

It has been two years since Bubba Watson won on the PGA Tour, dating to the 2016 Northern Trust Open. On Sunday, Watson will look to win the Genesis Open on the same course, Riviera Country Club.

But he must hold off the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and more.

We’ll track the highlights until the final putt drops and a winner is crowned.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6:30 p.m.

1-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Genesis Open Tracker

Update No. 1: 9:30 a.m. ET: The lead group of Watson, Cantlay and Cameron Smith will tee off at 1:10 p.m. Eastern. For complete tee times, click here.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js