Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 19-25.

10. Jin Young Ko

Fearless rookie boasts two LPGA titles in a dozen career starts.

9. In-Kyung Kim

Tough-to-tell status. Missed cut in the Bahamas and skipped next two events.

8. Brooke Henderson

Bogeys on Nos. 16-18 Friday lead to first missed cut of season.

7. Anna Nordqvist

Lost golf bag en route to Asia equals stressful start.

6. Cristie Kerr

Birdies on her last two holes lead to T-13 in Adelaide.

5. So Yeon Ryu

New caddie requires adjustment for Ryu, who recorded first top-10 of season in Australia.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

After a T-7, comes home to Thailand, where she lost a heartbreaker five years ago.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Makes highly anticipated debut in Thailand, where top players gather for the first time in ’18.

2. Lexi Thompson

Returns to action in Chonburi, where she triumphed in 2016.

1. Shanshan Feng

Will compete in this week’s Honda LPGA Thailand, where her last top-10 came in 2015.