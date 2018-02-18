Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 19-25.
10. Jin Young Ko
Fearless rookie boasts two LPGA titles in a dozen career starts.
9. In-Kyung Kim
Tough-to-tell status. Missed cut in the Bahamas and skipped next two events.
8. Brooke Henderson
Bogeys on Nos. 16-18 Friday lead to first missed cut of season.
7. Anna Nordqvist
Lost golf bag en route to Asia equals stressful start.
6. Cristie Kerr
Birdies on her last two holes lead to T-13 in Adelaide.
5. So Yeon Ryu
New caddie requires adjustment for Ryu, who recorded first top-10 of season in Australia.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
After a T-7, comes home to Thailand, where she lost a heartbreaker five years ago.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Makes highly anticipated debut in Thailand, where top players gather for the first time in ’18.
2. Lexi Thompson
Returns to action in Chonburi, where she triumphed in 2016.
1. Shanshan Feng
Will compete in this week’s Honda LPGA Thailand, where her last top-10 came in 2015.
