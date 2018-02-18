PGA Tour Champions - 2018 Chubb Classic recap

Here is a recap of the PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic that concluded at The TwinEagles Club, in Naples, Fla., Sunday.

Winner: Joe Durant

Money: $240,000

Score: 19-under 197

Buzz: Durant shot 9-under 63 in Round 2, which included birdies on five of his last eight holes, to take a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker entering the third and final round. The 53-year-old, who had never held the outright lead going into a final round on the Champions Tour, took advantage with a 5-under 67 Sunday to secure a four-shot victory. Stricker shot 2-under 70 in the final round to finish T-2 alongside Billy Mayfair, David Toms, Tim Petrovic and Lee Janzen. John Daly finished eighth at 13 under thanks to his final-round ace at the 162-yard, par-3 16th hole. It was the third career senior victory for Durant, who last won the 2016 3M Championship. He tallied seven top-10 finishes but no wins last year and ended the season ranked 16th in the Schwab Cup. Gwk