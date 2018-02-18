Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Champions - 2018 Chubb Classic recap

CARY, NC - OCTOBER 15: Joe Durant watches his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club on October 15, 2017 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images (2017)

PGA Tour Champions - 2018 Chubb Classic recap

Digital Edition

PGA Tour Champions - 2018 Chubb Classic recap

Here is a recap of the PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic that concluded at The TwinEagles Club, in Naples, Fla., Sunday.

Winner: Joe Durant

Money: $240,000

Score: 19-under 197

Buzz: Durant shot 9-under 63 in Round 2, which included birdies on five of his last eight holes, to take a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker entering the third and final round. The 53-year-old, who had never held the outright lead going into a final round on the Champions Tour, took advantage with a 5-under 67 Sunday to secure a four-shot victory. Stricker shot 2-under 70 in the final round to finish T-2 alongside Billy Mayfair, David Toms, Tim Petrovic and Lee Janzen. John Daly finished eighth at 13 under thanks to his final-round ace at the 162-yard, par-3 16th hole. It was the third career senior victory for Durant, who last won the 2016 3M Championship. He tallied seven top-10 finishes but no wins last year and ended the season ranked 16th in the Schwab Cup. Gwk

, , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home