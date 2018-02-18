PGA Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 19-25

Here are the PGA Tour golf power rankings for the week of Feb. 19-25, 2018.

20. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Three top-11s to start PGA Tour season and finished T-26 in each of the past two weeks.

19. Paul Casey

T-49 at Genesis was his worst finish since the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

18. Marc Leishman

Missed cut at Riviera, but he still has three top-8s this season.

17. Tony Finau

Has five top-16 finishes on Tour this season, including his second runner-up, a T-2 at Riviera.

16. Pat Perez

Shot 73 on Sunday at Riviera to tie for 41st, his fourth consecutive finish outside the top 20.

15. Alex Noren

His three Tour starts this year look like this: T-2, T-21, T-16.

14. Phil Mickelson

His first win since 2013 could come soon as Lefty has put together three top-6 finishes in a row.

13. Gary Woodland

Skipped Riviera, but returns at Honda with a win and two other top-12s in last four events.

12. Patrick Cantlay

Finally saw the golfer who won Shriners last fall as Cantlay tied for fourth at Genesis Open.

11. Patton Kizzire

Still only two-time winner on Tour this season and had two weeks off before Honda.

10. Rory McIlroy

Rebounds from missed cut at Pebble with T-20 finish at Riviera with two rounds in the 60s.

9. Brian Harman

Will tee it up at Honda looking for his sixth top-8 finish of the season.

8. Hideki Matsuyama

We still don’t know how his thumb is doing, and there is no word when we’ll see him again, either.

7. Rickie Fowler

Hasn’t played since T-11 at TPC Scottsdale, but will defend at PGA National this week.

6. Justin Rose

Following T-8 at Farmers, he skipped Pebble, Riviera and won’t play Honda. Set to return in Mexico.

5. Justin Thomas

T-9 at Riviera was his second top-10 of season, and his top-25 streak stands at seven events.

4. Jordan Spieth

Closed Genesis in 69-67 and snapped his streak of no top-10s at three with a T-9 at Riviera.

3. Jon Rahm

Not closing tournaments strong of late, but will return in Mexico with two wins and a runner-up in his last six events worldwide.

2. Jason Day

Taking some time off after three consecutive worldwide top-5s, including win at Torrey Pines and T-2 at Pebble Beach.

1. Dustin Johnson

Another poor Sunday for the World No. 1, but still manages T-16 at Riviera, his worst finish of the season.