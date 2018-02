Here is the schedule for the major pro golf circuits this week:

PGA Tour

What: The Honda Classic

When: Feb. 22-25

Where: PGA National (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

European Tour

What: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

When: Feb. 22-25

Where: Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

LPGA

What: Honda LPGA Thailand

When: Feb. 22-25

Where: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand