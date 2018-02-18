Sierra Brooks brings perspective to refueled Florida

Sierra Brooks has come full circle. After committing to Florida at age 13, Brooks backed out and signed with Wake Forest. Following one injury-plagued season with the Demon Deacons, she left and headed to LPGA Q-School.

Now she’s finally on campus in Gainesville, Fla., and it feels right.

“I feel like I have a second family now,” she said.

Florida coach Emily Glaser extended the olive branch after Samantha Wagner turned pro last summer, opening up a scholarship. The unusual move has paid off early, with Brooks winning in her first start as a Gator.

“Both of us had kind of grown up since then,” Glaser said. “Her growing into a young woman, and me having a few years of coaching under my belt. I sort of see now that things like that can happen in recruiting, and you’ve got to kind of roll with the punches.”

The olive-branch phone call was the first time Brooks had talked to Glaser since she de-committed after her win at the AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic in November of 2014. Any nerves she felt quickly faded.

“The way the coaches handled it,” said Brooks, “I felt completely welcomed here.”

Brooks, the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur runner-up, took the summer to think about it. She competed in the first stage of LPGA Q-School in August, and it didn’t go well (79-79-74). The Florida native opted to put her pro career on hold and spent the fall semester strengthening her body to get rid of the limitations in her golf swing and prevent ongoing problems with her wrist.

Brooks had surgery on her left wrist in December of 2016. She re-injured the wrist at Wake Forest after she fell during a workout and sprained it. While Brooks has been pain-free for months, she still monitors her ball count on the range and is careful at the gym.

New energy in Gainesville

“There was a time when I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to play without wrist pain,” she said.

There are seven players on the Gators’ roster, and Glaser isn’t counting anyone out. She credits Brooks with bringing a new energy.

“The neat thing about her arrival,” said Glaser, “is in this last month I don’t think I’ve ever seen my team work harder.”

Florida, ranked 21st by Golfweek, has one senior in Taylor Tomlinson as well as three sophomores and three freshmen. Brooks grew up on the junior circuit with Tomlinson and played against Europeans (and now teammates) Marta Perez and Elin Esborn at the 2016 Junior Solheim Cup.

They’re a competitive group, well-versed in match play and capable of peaking at the right time. The Gators won the 2017 SEC Championship and lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship to eventual champion Arizona State. This year’s conference tournament features match play.

“Honestly I’m learning a lot from them being here,” Brooks said. “And definitely think we have really good shot of doing something special.”

The radiant Brooks plans to major in journalism and leave Gainesville with a degree. She has enjoyed her Golf Channel appearances over the years and can picture television as a career path after golf.

When Brooks has an opportunity to speak with junior players, she doesn’t hesitate to share what she has learned from this winding road.

“I always tell them to take their time on their decision,” said Brooks, who thought that by committing as an eighth grader she had robbed herself of the chance to make a decision when she better knew what she wanted.

"When you're under 15, you're still learning and growing. It's just too young to make an adult decision. Because it is that. It's the next step of life."