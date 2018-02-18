Vanderbilt pulls away for win at Gator Invitational

Final leaderboard

• • •

It took until the spring, but Vanderbilt has earned its first win this season in a full-field, stroke-play event.

The Commodores entered the final day (and round) of the SunTrust Gator Invitational with a one-shot lead over host Florida, and left no doubt. The third-ranked squad fired a 10-under 270, the round of the day by five shots, Sunday at the Mark Bostick Golf Course to run away from the Gators for a nine-shot win.

John Augenstein led the way by closing in 6-under 64 to jump 19 spots to a tie for fourth at 6 under. Will Gordon also finished at 6 under (closing in 66), and Theo Humphrey joined them in the top 10 with a T-8 at 4 under. Patrick Martin finished in a tie for 16th at 2 under.

Vanderbilt started its season by going winless in its first four starts but finishing in the top four in all of them. The 2017-18 squad got its first taste of victory when it won the stroke-play portion at the fall-ending four-team East Lake Cup. The team also won the East Lake Cup as a whole after winning a pair of matches.

The group has followed with a win in the spring opener in Gainesville, Fla., for back-to-back titles on the schedule.

Florida, ranked eighth, posted three sub-par rounds, but the 9-under total was only good enough for second place. The Gators last won their home event in 2011.

The host squad had four players place in the top 20, but its highest finisher was only a tie for eighth (Gordon Neale).

Missouri’s Hayden Buckley captured the individual title. The senior, ranked No. 4 by Golfweek entering the event, earns his third win of the season after closing in 64 to jump from a tie for 10th and four back to a one-shot win.

Buckley played his final 12 holes in 7 under to secure the title. The 17th-ranked Tigers overall finished in seventh at 6 over.

Claudio Correa, of South Florida, failed to capitalize on his 36-hole lead but still tied for second at 7 under after a closing 69. The 36th-ranked Bulls placed third at 5 under.

North Florida’s Phillip Knowles also tied for second at 7 under, with the No. 31 Ospreys placing fourth at 3 under.