Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Bubba Watson, Genesis Open

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Bubba Watson, Genesis Open

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Bubba Watson, Genesis Open

The clubs Bubba Watson used to win the 2018 Genesis Open:

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees at 7.6), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix Prototype X shaft

HYBRID: Ping G (19 degrees), with Matrix Altus Hybrid X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (2), Ping S55 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (52 degrees at 51.6, 56 degrees at 55.3, 60 degrees at 62.8), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home