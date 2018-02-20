Club: Cobra King Forged TEC Black irons

Price: $1,099 (5-GW) with True Temper AMT Tour White steel shafts and Lamkin ACE Crossline grips; $1,199 with UST Recoil 760 ES SmacWrap graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 4140 stainless steel face with carbon-fiber back badge, tungsten inserts and dimonized black finish.

Available: April 6

Goal

The new Cobra King Forged TEC Black irons are designed to blend great looks, game-enhancing feel and forgiveness for mid-handicap golfers and accomplished players.

The Scoop

Cobra recently released the King F8 irons for mid- and higher-handicap golfers, and those clubs are designed to provide more distance and forgiveness. For golfers looking for more feel, Cobra released the King Forged TEC Black irons in both variable-length and One-Length versions.

The face of each club is forged from 4140 stainless steel and is extremely thin, so it can flex more easily at impact to boost ball speed. To make the King Forged TEC Black irons more forgiving without making the heads larger, designers added tungsten to the heel and toe. This not only increases the moment of inertia, which makes the clubs less prone to twisting on off-center hits, it also lowers the center of gravity and encourages a higher launch angle.

To ensure that unwanted vibrations are dampened and feel is enhanced, Cobra designed a 100-percent carbon-fiber badge and affixed it to the back of each head. It makes impact feel softer, Cobra said.

The black finish, applied with a special dimonizing process, was designed to last longer and help reduce glare.

Both the standard King Forged TEC Black irons and the One-Length version, which is a set comprised of clubs that are each the same length as a standard 7-iron, come standard with Cobra Connect, an Arccos-powered shot-tracking system. Golfers can link their clubs to a free smartphone app and collect valuable data about their game, including the distance they hit each iron, the gaps between each club and more. The sensors that make the system work are embedded within the grips, but golfers who buy a seven-club set of Cobra irons can get free additional screw-in Arccos sensors to collect data on all 14 club in their bag.