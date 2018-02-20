Team USA to wear Adidas at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Adidas outfitted Team USA as golf returned to the Olympics Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. When the Summer Games return in 2020 in Tokyo, Adidas will once again serve as the official uniform provider of Team USA.

“It was a clear choice to continue our relationship with adidas following the success we saw for USA Golf in Rio,” said Andy Levinson, executive director of USA Golf. “We anticipate another successful year for all of our players that qualify for Tokyo and know they will be in the best apparel to help them succeed on the course.”

Team USA’s men’s and women’s golfers will wear Adidas apparel in Tokyo. Adidas will also outfit Team USA golfer competing in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and 2019 Pan-Am Games. Casual golf apparel will also be provided for player caddies and USA Golf staff for all events.

Adidas is scheduled to release its USA collection on June 1. The collection will include apparel and accessories.

“Golf is already a global sport, but the Olympics shine a special spotlight on the game we love,” said Jeff Lienhart, president of Adidas Golf. “That’s why we’re honored that we’ve been chosen once again to design and develop the apparel that will be worn by the players who represent USA Golf in Tokyo. It’s a trust we don’t take lightly, and we’ll be focused on developing the best products for the players competing; just as we do every day for golfers everywhere.”