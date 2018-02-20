Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup vice captains

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods is still hoping to make the 2018 Ryder Cup team as a player, but he’ll be in Paris no matter what.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk announced the addition of Woods and Steve Stricker as vice captains Tuesday ahead of this year’s matches at Le Golf National. Furyk has now settled on three vice captains with Woods, Stricker and 2016 U.S. captain Davis Love III, who was announced previously.

“(Woods has) been a part of this process from starting back with the task force and Ryder Cup committee,” Furyk said. “A lot of (the younger players) fell in love with the game of golf because they wanted to emulate Tiger Woods, play against him on the golf course. To have him in the team room really being that humble guy and helping them do whatever they can to play better means a lot to them in the team room.”

Woods’ role and near-obsession as a 2016 U.S. vice captain has been well documented, with Tiger staying up late to tinker with lineups and analyze potential pairings long before the matches began. He now has a legitimate chance to make the team as a player again as he continues the comeback this week at the Honda Classic.

Stricker served as captain on the 2017 Presidents Cup team, which scored a blowout victory over the Internationals in October. He was also a vice captain for the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine and in 2014 at Gleneagles.

“One of the best people I know on the PGA Tour,” Furyk said of Stricker. “Served as vice captain for a number of years now and he’s not the rah-rah cheerleader in the locker room. He has a knack to look at and view certain situations. … I think he’s that guy that when he speaks everyone listens, because they know it’s going to be important.”

The U.S. team is looking to make it two straight victories after losing six of seven Ryder Cups since 2002. Furyk is also hoping to lead the U.S. to its first win on European soil since 1993.