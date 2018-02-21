Clemson edges Oklahoma to capture Puerto Rico Classic

Final results

Clemson entered Tuesday’s final round of the Puerto Rico Classic trailing 36-hole leader Georgia Tech by eight shots. But while the Yellow Jackets shot 13 over to slip to fourth, the Tigers carded the round of the day, an even-par 284, to finish at 2 over and edge runner-up Oklahoma by a shot.

Freshman Turk Pettit led the way for the 16th-ranked Tigers, finishing solo second at 5 under, two shots back of Alabama’s Lee Hodges. Junior Doc Redman, who won the U.S. Amateur last summer, birdied his final two holes to shoot 1-under 70 and move into a share of 17th.

Freshman Colby Patton, whose dad, Chris, won the 1989 U.S. Amateur, added a T-7 finish for Clemson, which has won this event in each of the past two seasons.

Clemson head coach Larry Penley now has 75 career wins, including 26 of the come-from-behind variety. The eight-shot deficit is the third largest a Clemson team has overcome in the final round to win since Penley became head coach prior to the 1983-84 season.

“It was a great comeback victory against a strong field,” Penley said. “Doc and Colby made a lot of clutch putts and Turk was solid as a rock all week.”

The defending NCAA champion Sooners, ranked sixth by Golfweek, shot 285 in the final round. Oklahoma was led by Quade Cummins, who notched his best college finish with a T-3.

Hodges, a senior, fired rounds of 67-68-71 to notch the third victory of his college career. The fourth-ranked Tide, who also got a T-3 finish from Haskins Award contender Davis Riley, finished fifth as a team.