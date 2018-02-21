Sierra Brooks wins again to lead Florida to Allstate Sugar Bowl title

Final results

For the second time in three starts for the Florida Gators, Sierra Brooks is an individual champion.

Brooks, who won the Florida Challenge earlier this spring to kick off her college career, captured medalists honors at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Brooks shot 7 under through 54 holes at English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans to win by four shots over Michigan State’s Allyson Geer and USC’s Jennifer Chang.

“Sierra had a great week,” said Florida head coach Emily Glaser. “We are all really happy for her because of the individual win. But as her coach I’m even more proud of all the things she has done since she arrived. Her work ethic, her demeanor and maturity on the golf course and the effort she has made to put the team first.”

Said Brooks: “This win means a lot, I couldn’t be more proud to say I’m a Gator. I’m thankful to be surrounded by a great team and coaches. This is definitely the start to an exciting year for us.”

Brooks’ win helped the Gators, ranked 19th by Golfweek, win the event for the second time in three seasons. Florida shot 9 over to beat No. 11 USC by nine shots and No. 10 Michigan State by 15 shots.

The victory is the first win of the season for the Gators, who also got a T-4 from individual Elin Esborn and T-6 from Marta Perez.

“It’s always fun to win,” Glaser said. “But I think the win is really important for this group because it’s a first. We have been a team looking for our identity so every experience matters. But obviously winning is important too because they have proved to themselves and each other that they can do it.”