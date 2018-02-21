These Jack Nicklaus Masters socks are golden

Yes sir!

Stance has partnered with Nicklaus Companies to introduce a collection of socks inspired by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

The first style in the collection highlights Nicklaus’ iconic putt on the 17th hole en route to his win at the 1986 Masters. The Jack Nicklaus Masters socks retail for $18 and are available now on stance.com.

“The design of our first sock celebrates so many things that were special about the ’86 Masters,” said John Wilson, president and co-founder of Stance. “With the prominent and iconic image of Jack’s putt on 17, and especially the nod to the Golden Bear’s yellow shirt with the sock’s yellow design features, we are honored to support the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.”

The high-performance socks feature Feel360 technology, Stance’s proprietary new fiber treatment that reduces odor-causing bacteria, regulates temperature, accelerates moisture wicking and enhances the durability of the socks. The socks also include breathable performance mesh, anatomical cushioning, left/right engineered arch support and seamless toe closure.

Each sock in Stance’s new Jack Nicklaus Collection will feature the iconic Golden Bear logo embroidered on the opposite sock of the Stance icon.

For future releases from Stance’s new Jack Nicklaus Collection, follow Stance: @stancesocks on Instagram, and @stance on Facebook and Twitter.