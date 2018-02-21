Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods tees it up in Honda Classic pro-am

A week after missing the cut at the Genesis Open at Riviera, Tiger Woods opted to not play a practice round on Monday or Tuesday in preparation for this week’s Honda Classic.

However, Woods hit the course at 7 a.m. Wednesday to tee it up in the pro-am.

Our Dan Kilbridge is on the ground following Woods this morning. Here are some highlights from Woods’ day at PGA National:

.@tigerwoods talks to the media before @thehondaclassic, his second tournament in as many weeks. https://t.co/gvBvBY9P7T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2018

Tiger in with par at 18 to cap a 5-hour, 10-minute round. Pretty good with the irons, right miss off the tee biggest issue. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Counting caddies, playing partners & others it took a search party of exactly 14 to locate Tiger’s tee shot on 18. Rough is no joke. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

"Is he gonna sign this ball for us or what?" –🦆 (probably) pic.twitter.com/hYWSqeZHLC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2018

Another tap-in par for Tiger at 17. Played the Bear Trap par-par-par without breaking a sweat. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Tiger hasn’t made a putt all day, probably saving those for tomorrow. Another near-miss on a birdie try at 16. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Tiger enters the Bear Trap, finds front left side of the green at the par-3 15th. Lengthy birdie putt just short. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Tiger’s group slowing down quite a bit on the back, currently on 14th green. Another miss to the right off the tee. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Someone just told Tiger he’s the best and “Number 1 in our house,” which seems like something you’d say to a Tommy Fleetwood type. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Tiger just barely missed this putt for birdie at 11. Tap-in par after a bogey at 10. This is all unofficial of course. pic.twitter.com/186F8c5YgF — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Another miss to the right for Tiger at 9, just barely off the fairway. Had him for 4/7 FIR with only one wild miss on the front. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Driver for Tiger at 8 and it’s perfect, middle of fairway. Third driver of the day, 2/3 have been good. Missed way right on the other. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Two off the 6th tee for Tiger, plays his second one out of a bunker from 187 into middle of the green. Sounded great. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Most intriguing thing from Tiger’s pro-am this morning: One of his partners has a set of gold clubs. Putter, driver, everything — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) February 21, 2018

First birdie of the day for Tiger at No. 3. Maybe 60-70 fans following right now, guessing there will be a few more tomorrow. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

First driver of the day for Tiger in middle of the fairway at the par-5 3rd. Also, some guy in his group just launched driver off the deck. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018

Tiger doing a little extra chipping and pitching around the greens. No practice round here Monday or Tuesday, and hasn’t played here since 2014. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 21, 2018

Tiger going with iron off the tee on first two holes, which apparently makes it easier to find the fairway. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018