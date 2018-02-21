Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods tees it up in Honda Classic pro-am

A week after missing the cut at the Genesis Open at Riviera, Tiger Woods opted to not play a practice round on Monday or Tuesday in preparation for this week’s Honda Classic.

However, Woods hit the course at 7 a.m. Wednesday to tee it up in the pro-am.

Our Dan Kilbridge is on the ground following Woods this morning. Here are some highlights from Woods’ day at PGA National:

