Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods tees it up in Honda Classic pro-am

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | February 21, 2018 8:18 am
A week after missing the cut at the Genesis Open at Riviera, Tiger Woods opted to not play a practice round on Monday or Tuesday in preparation for this week’s Honda Classic.
However, Woods hit the course at 7 a.m. Wednesday to tee it up in the pro-am.
Our Dan Kilbridge is on the ground following Woods this morning. Here are some highlights from Woods’ day at PGA National:
.@tigerwoods talks to the media before @thehondaclassic, his second tournament in as many weeks. https://t.co/gvBvBY9P7T
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2018
Tiger in with par at 18 to cap a 5-hour, 10-minute round. Pretty good with the irons, right miss off the tee biggest issue.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Counting caddies, playing partners & others it took a search party of exactly 14 to locate Tiger’s tee shot on 18. Rough is no joke.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
"Is he gonna sign this ball for us or what?" –🦆 (probably) pic.twitter.com/hYWSqeZHLC
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2018
Another tap-in par for Tiger at 17. Played the Bear Trap par-par-par without breaking a sweat.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Tiger hasn’t made a putt all day, probably saving those for tomorrow. Another near-miss on a birdie try at 16.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Tiger enters the Bear Trap, finds front left side of the green at the par-3 15th. Lengthy birdie putt just short.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Tiger’s group slowing down quite a bit on the back, currently on 14th green. Another miss to the right off the tee.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Thoughtful. pic.twitter.com/ImyHo6YMTh
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Someone just told Tiger he’s the best and “Number 1 in our house,” which seems like something you’d say to a Tommy Fleetwood type.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Tiger just barely missed this putt for birdie at 11. Tap-in par after a bogey at 10. This is all unofficial of course. pic.twitter.com/186F8c5YgF
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Another miss to the right for Tiger at 9, just barely off the fairway. Had him for 4/7 FIR with only one wild miss on the front.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Driver for Tiger at 8 and it’s perfect, middle of fairway. Third driver of the day, 2/3 have been good. Missed way right on the other.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Two off the 6th tee for Tiger, plays his second one out of a bunker from 187 into middle of the green. Sounded great.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Most intriguing thing from Tiger’s pro-am this morning: One of his partners has a set of gold clubs. Putter, driver, everything
— Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) February 21, 2018
First birdie of the day for Tiger at No. 3. Maybe 60-70 fans following right now, guessing there will be a few more tomorrow.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
First driver of the day for Tiger in middle of the fairway at the par-5 3rd. Also, some guy in his group just launched driver off the deck.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Tiger doing a little extra chipping and pitching around the greens. No practice round here Monday or Tuesday, and hasn’t played here since 2014.
— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 21, 2018
Tiger going with iron off the tee on first two holes, which apparently makes it easier to find the fairway.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Tiger Woods just arrived to first tee for the Honda pro-am and there is exactly 1 golfer in the world who could get me to course at 6 a.m.
— Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) February 21, 2018
Honda Classic, Honda Classic 2018, Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, PGA Tour
Comments