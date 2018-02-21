Tiger Woods still adjusting to new norm at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Reports of a happier, more personable Tiger Woods have not been exaggerated. This much was apparent from the get-go during Woods’ Wednesday morning pro-am round at PGA National.

Woods chatted freely with team members and others inside the ropes. He acknowledged attention from the fans, occasionally smiling, waving. He joked with his amateur playing partners early on. After one member of his group topped a drive into the rough at No. 4 and walked past it, Woods picked it up and said, ‘He might need it.’ He even signed a few autographs during the round.

“I’m not in pain. I am a lot happier,” Woods said. “I’ve been struggling for quite some time. Been probably near five years now. It was a long period of time where I was really struggling.”

Now, Woods is playing in back-to-back tournaments on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2015 (he did play in Dubai the week after the Farmers in 2017), teeing it up at this week’s Honda Classic after missing the cut at the Genesis Open. It will always be a huge deal when he plays on a given week, but as the starts add up he figures to have an easier time getting adjusted on Tour again. That process is already underway.

“I’m starting to get that feeling again of playing tournament golf, where each and every shot counts,” Woods said. “I’m looking at where I need to put the golf ball, looking at forecasts. Before, you’re at home, who cares where the wind is coming from? Who cares what the forecast is the next couple days? Playing tournament golf, I’m starting to get in that flow again. I’ve missed it and it’s becoming familiar again.”

Thanks to a 6:45 a.m. tee time, Woods had the luxury of something resembling solitude early in Wednesday’s pro-am before the masses caught up around hole No. 8.

He missed right off the tee several times with driver and 3-wood but looked fine physically. He hit his first drive into the middle of the fairway at the par-5 third and made birdie. He smoked another one down the middle at No. 8. He was also accurate with long irons off the tee and said he might only hit driver four or five times a round if the wind blows like it did Wednesday.

Woods shot 5-over 76 in Round 2 to miss the cut at the Genesis Open but didn’t overdo it on the weekend. He didn’t hit balls until Monday and said the biggest issue he had at Riviera was with the flat stick.

“I had terrible speed and it showed,” Woods said. “I got exposed there on the back nine (Friday), had three three-putts. Worked a little on my putting since I’ve been home each and every day. Same basic drills. Little gate drill, two tees there, just making sure I hit every putt solid, every putt flush.”

Woods’ speed was good on most long putts Wednesday as he left himself a handful of tap-in pars. He played the Bear Trap even par at holes No. 15-17 with good, safe shots into both par 3s.

Perhaps we’ll be seeing more of that in the future as Woods settles into an old routine with a new set of circumstances.

“I can’t create the same angles I used to be able to create naturally,” Woods said. “Obviously I’m fused, so it’s a little bit different and I’m starting to learn what it feels like under the gun. Some of the shots I like to play, they’re not the same as they used to be and that part I’m going to have to learn. It’s not something that I’m used to because I’ve never felt like this, but this is the new norm.”