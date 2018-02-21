USGA announces 112 local qualifying sites for 2018 U.S. Open

The U.S. Golf Association released Wednesday a list of the 112 local qualifying sites for the 2018 U.S. Open.

The 18-hole qualifiers will be contested across 45 states and Canada between April 30 and May 17.

Players who advance out of local qualifiers will tee it up in on of 12 36-hole sectional qualifiers, which are set for June 4 with the exception of the May 21 sectional in Japan.

The 2018 U.S. Open will be played June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y.

In 2017, the USGA accepted 9,485 entries for the championship at Erin Hills. The record of 10,127 was established for the 2014 championship at Pinehurst No. 2. To be eligible for local qualifying, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to win the U.S. Open after qualifying through local and sectional play. Last year, 21 players advanced through local and sectional qualifying.

Here is a list of all the local qualifiers:

Monday, April 30 (2)

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Gleneagles C.C., Plano, Texas

Tuesday, May 1 (1)

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Thursday, May 3 (1)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes, Glencoe, Ala.

Friday, May 4 (1)

The Club at Admirals Cove (North/West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.

Sunday, May 6 (1)

Ka’anapali G.C. (Royal Course), Lahaina, Hawaii

Monday, May 7 (26)

Tonto Verde G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Fort Washington G. & C.C., Fresno, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Beacon Hall Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Great River G.C., Milford, Conn.

LPGA International (Rees Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lago Mar C.C., Plantation, Fla.

The Founders G.C., Sarasota, Fla.

Ridgecrest G.C., Nampa, Idaho

Cog Hill G. & C.C. (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

Old Warson C.C., St. Louis, Mo.

Hidden Creek G.C., Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Spring Lake (N.J.) G.C.

Essex County C.C., West Orange, N.J.

Canyon Gate C.C., Las Vegas, Nev.

Ravenwood G.C., Victor, N.Y.

Southampton C.C., Southampton, N.Y.

Riverside G. & C.C., Portland, Ore.

Westwood G.C., Houston, Texas

The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Course), Kerrville, Texas

Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah

Meridian Valley C.C., Kent, Wash.

Stonewall Resort (Palmer Course), Roanoke, W.Va.

Tuesday, May 8 (9)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

Yocha Dehe G.C., Brooks, Calif.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Fox Hollow G.C., Trinity, Fla.

Mount Kisco C.C., Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Beechmont C.C., Cleveland, Ohio

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

Troy Burne G.C., Hudson, Wis.

Wednesday, May 9 (11)

Oak Creek G.C., Irvine, Calif.

CommonGround G.C., Aurora, Colo.

Orange Tree G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Hombre G.C. (Bad/Ugly Courses), Panama City Beach, Fla.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Blue Mash G.C., Laytonsville, Md.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Butler (Pa.) C.C.

Columbia C.C., Blythewood, S.C.

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

Holston Hills C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Thursday, May 10 (9)

Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C.

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

DuPont C.C., Wilmington, Del.

OakWing G.C., Alexandria, La.

Pinehills G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Plymouth, Mass.

Hurricane Creek C.C., Anna, Texas

Farmington C.C., Charlottesville, Va.

Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.

Friday, May 11 (2)

The Legacy G. & T.C., Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

Monday, May 14 (22)

Wigwam G.R. (Gold Course), Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Pelican Marsh G.C., Naples, Fla.

The Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.

Orange County National (Crooked Cat Course), Winter Garden, Fla.

Georgia National G.C., McDonough, Ga.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Delaware C.C., Muncie, Ind.

Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa

Stockbridge (Mass.) G.C.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Creekmoor G.C., Raymore, Mo.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Edgewood Tahoe G.C., Stateline, Nev.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio

Kinsale G. & F.C., Powell, Ohio

Pawtucket (R.I.) C.C.

Belfair Plantation (West Course), Bluffton, S.C.

Dakota Dunes (S.D.) C.C.

Tuesday, May 15 (9)

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Southern Hills Plantation G.C., Brooksville, Fla.

Sawgrass C.C. (East/West Courses), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Ocean Course Hokuala, Kaua’i, Hawaii

Knollwood C.C., West Bloomfield, Mich.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow, Okla.

Whistling Straits (The Irish Course), Sheboygan, Wis.

Wednesday, May 16 (10)

Palmer (Alaska) G.C.

Industry Hills G.C. (Eisenhower Course), City of Industry, Calif.

Pasatiempo G.C., Santa Cruz, Calif.

Mission Inn R. & C. (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

The Wilds G.C., Prior Lake, Minn.

Cherry Valley Club, Garden City, N.Y.

Quicksilver G.C, Midway, Pa.

C.C. of York, Pa.

The Hills C.C. (Flintrock Falls Course), Austin, Texas

Riverton C.C., Riverton, Wyo.

Thursday, May 17 (8)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Granite Bay (Calif.) G.C.

The C.C. of Winter Haven, Fla.

ThunderHawk G.C., Beach Park, Ill.

Kearney Hill G.L., Lexington, Ky.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat Course), Verona, N.Y.

Glenmaura National G.C., Moosic, Pa.