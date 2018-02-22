VIDEO: Brandt Snedeker fails on hitting it from water ... twice

It’s never a good sign when a PGA Tour player is hitting from the water, but usually it goes a little better than this.

Brandt Snedeker found the water off the tee at the par-3 17th during the opening round of the Honda Classic, and he caught a bit of good fortune when his ball turned out to be playable from there.

He then completely squandered that good break … and then some. Snedeker failed to get his ball from the water on the first try and barely advanced it on the second.

We can all understand what this feels like.

After avoiding a penalty stroke originally, Snedeker still ended up with a triple bogey on the hole.

A lesson here: A good break is always appreciated, but be careful … if handled incorrectly, it can sometimes lead to a worse result than if you’d just gotten a penalty stroke.