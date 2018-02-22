VIDEO: Justin Thomas removes MASSIVE tree limb during round at Honda Classic

Much is made of Justin Thomas’ weight (he’s currently listed by the PGA Tour at 145 pounds), but we know this guy is strong.

His high ranking in driving distance would show that, but he proved his muscle even a little bit more on Thursday.

During the opening round of the Honda Classic, Thomas was in trouble after a drive right at the par-4 fifth. In preparation for his recovery shot, Thomas needed to remove a tree limb that possibly could’ve been in his path.

It’s not unusual for a player to do something like that. But, uhh, look at the size of this limb Thomas removed. It was MASSIVE…

Justin Thomas doing a bit of gardening at the Honda Classic. @TheHondaClassic pic.twitter.com/ePowQw09wr — David Snodgrass (@big_snoddy) February 22, 2018

Like we said, Justin Thomas is STRONG.

Thomas would end up pitching out sideways and make bogey.

He may be a bit busy, but if anyone is looking for yard work help, Thomas has shown he’s more than capable.