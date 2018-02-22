Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods Even Par down stretch in Round 1

Tiger Woods is looking to bounce back from a missed cut at the Genesis Open at this week’s Honda Classic.

We’re following his opening round at PGA National closely.

Keep track of Woods’ round shot-by-shot below…

• • •

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 208 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:35 a.m. ET): Tiger finds the green here, but he’ll have a long one. Maybe some 50 feet left.

ON THE GREEN (11:40 a.m. ET): Tiger had to hit that hard to get it up the slope and it was a solid lag. It comes up short and low/left but just 4 feet from the cup. He cleans up and that’s a nice par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 14 (T-12)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 392 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:18 a.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off the tee and it’s perfect down the right side. That’s good. No need to pile on and keep fading backward right now.

APPROACH SHOT (11:24 a.m. ET): From 100 yards … pretty. That one lands a couple feet from the cup and spins a bit away. But he’s within 10 feet for a bounceback birdie.

ON THE GREEN (11:30 a.m. ET): Tiger’s 6.5-footer … walks it in! A big comeback birdie for TW. He’s even par again.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 13 (T-12)

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 533 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:56 a.m. ET): Tiger goes driver and it ends up right. It appeared to go in a fairway bunker. If it missed that, the ball is in the rough. This is very likely a lay up.

SECOND SHOT (11:02 a.m. ET): Tiger indeed was in that bunker and had to lay up. He couldn’t lay up that far, he might have a full club upcoming.

THIRD SHOT (11:05 a.m. ET): That’s a mistake. Tiger from 150 tries to play that one down, but he misses left. He’s in a greenside bunker short-sided, and a bit downwind, too. This will be a severe test of his short-gam skills upcoming.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:10 a.m. ET): Tiger had nothing there. He had to land that in the rough and hope it would hop out to have any chance of getting it close. Tiger landed it in the rough and it barely hopped and stayed there. He was only about 15 feet from the cup, but he had to chip this in to save par. He belied a wedge to about 3.5 feet. That left for bogey.

ON THE GREEN (11:15 a.m. ET): Oof. Tiger doesn’t hit the hole with that putt and runs it 5.5 feet by. He actually does well to make the comebacker for double bogey. But that double, especially on a par 5, is a killer.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 12 (T-24)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 441 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:40 a.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off the tee and does not like it. The ball goes a bit left and is a few yards into the left rough.

APPROACH SHOT (10:46 a.m. ET): Excellent. Tiger had 156 yards and took sand wedge. He had to play it out right and let the slope move the ball forward and toward the hole, and that’s exactly what he did. Looks like he’ll have about 15 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (10:49 a.m. ET): This was in fact a 25-footer, and Tiger had it right on line but doesn’t hit it. Comes up maybe a foot short. A ho-hum two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 11 (T-5)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 373 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:26 a.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off the tee and twirls it. There’s good reason why, as that one bounds down the left side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (10:32 a.m. ET): Well, it’s on the green. But Tiger flailed that one right and short, and it trickled back off a slope away from the hole. He’ll have 50+ feet over a slope for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (10:38 a.m. ET): Tiger’s first putt from 41 feet comes up 4 feet short, but with the wind whipping he does coax his comebacker in the left side. That could be an important par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 10 (T-6)

Hole No. 18: Par 5, 545 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:04 a.m. ET): Tiger goes driver here, and this one finishes on the right side of the fairway. This hole is dead into the wind today, so Tiger may not be able to go for it. His drive only went 258 yards. He has 294 to the hole.

SECOND SHOT (10:10 a.m. ET): Tiger does indeed lay up with a low, punch-y shot and that’s just fine. He lays it up right down the fairway. He’ll have a wedge in for his third.

THIRD SHOT (10:14 a.m. ET): Tiger goes PW it looks like from 98 yards, and he flights it down … but he doesn’t quite catch it right. It comes up some 30 feet short of the hole on the green. So he’ll have a birdie putt, but Tiger expected much better than that, we imagine.

ON THE GREEN (10:16 a.m. ET): That was actually a 40-footer that Tiger misses left. But his speed is perfect. He cozies that one in and taps in for par. Stats from the opening nine: 4/7 fairways, 4/9 GIR, 12 putts.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 9 (T-6)

Hole No. 17: Par 3, 193 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:48 a.m. ET): What’s the bounceback here? That was close to being really good. Tiger lands it right over the back flag some 10 feet beyond the pin, but it rolls forward into the back rough. That may be a tough, short chip upcoming.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:57 a.m. ET): That was nifty. Tiger had to hit that about a yard and let it trickle from there to the hole. That’s exactly what he did. In fact, it was right on line and just ran out of speed at the end. The ball finished just below the cup within inches.

ON THE GREEN (9:59 a.m. ET): A nice easy tap-in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 8 (T-3)

Hole No. 16: Par 4, 444 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:27 a.m. ET): After a long wait on the tee, Tiger takes out an iron and twirls again. This one is right down the center of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (9:35 a.m. ET): That was not a good miss. Tiger tries to play a draw into a left pin from 181 yards and overdoes it into the left greenside bunker. He’s short-sided. Obviously, his lie will play a big role in the difficulty here, but this might be a really tough shot upcoming.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:40 a.m. ET): This will be Tiger’s toughest par putt today upcoming. He hit a nice bunker shot that landed well short of the hole and just missed on the left. But the ball kept running maybe some 10 feet past the cup.

ON THE GREEN (9:45 a.m. ET): And Tiger is no longer bogey-free. From over 8 feet, Tiger has that one move past the hole high on the right side. It’s a bogey for TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 7 (T-4)

Hole No. 15: Par 3, 152 yards

Live look at Tiger entering the Bear Trap. pic.twitter.com/Xxzl1Sh8Lo — Skratch (@Skratch) February 22, 2018

OFF THE TEE (9:11 a.m. ET): Another Tiger twirl and he took this one right over the pin. That pin is right, with water short and right, so that was an aggressive line. As we said, right over the pin. Some 10-15 feet past the cup. Another good birdie look coming.

ON THE GREEN (9:18 a.m. ET): That wasn’t one he could be aggressive with, and he trickles it down there and almost makes it. But the ball does finish just short. Maybe a couple more revolutions and it would’ve dropped in the left side. But a tap-in par is a fine result!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (T-1)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 467 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:52 a.m. ET): A 3-wood for TW, and he roasts a lower bullet that cruises down the left side of the fairway. Another perfect drive. (Helpful tip, Tiger: Maybe keeping using that 3-wood off the tee.)

APPROACH SHOT (9 a.m. ET): From just over 150 yards, Tiger makes a mistake. He appeared to pull this one, and it goes long. The ball lands on the back of the green and then hops into the back rough. He’ll have a bit of green to work with and will have a good lie. But missing the green from that spot was disappointing.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:05 a.m. ET): That one appeared a bit stubby, but the ball rolled out to about 5 feet from the cup. So he has a manageable par putt for sure. Again, though, not what he wanted after that beauty of a drive.

ON THE GREEN (9:09 a.m. ET): Tiger casually drops that one in on the left side. A smooth par putt, and he’s still rolling.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (T-1)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 384 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:37 a.m. ET): This is a BEAUTY. Tiger goes 3-wood and launches one down the left side of the fairway. It hits there and rolls some 20 yards. He’ll be inside 100 yards for sure in the fairway. Perfect.

APPROACH SHOT (8:43 a.m. ET): This was about 90 yards, and that was textbook. Tiger lands that one maybe 4 feet beyond the pin and the ball stays right there. He’ll have that short putt for birdie and to move to 2 under. Great sign partially because Woods has been so off with distance control.

ON THE GREEN (8:48 a.m. ET): It was actually a 5-footer for Tiger … and he WALKS IT IN. Tied for the lead!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 4 (T-1)

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 446 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:21 a.m. ET): Another driver, another missed fairway. This is a poor one that goes well left. That should be found and in play, but it was a putrid shot that Tiger hated immediately.

APPROACH SHOT (8:26 a.m. ET): Tiger was so far left that he actually had a great lie in matted down rough. They actually had to move a pretzel stand out of the way for Tiger to hit. A good angle at this green, and Tiger doesn’t like it. But the ball finishes harmlessly just left of the surface. He’s on short grass just left of the green, roughly 60 feet from the hole. Once again, this is not a tough up and down.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:33 a.m. ET): Tiger took putter out from about 50 feet and lags it within 4. He has no gimme left, but that’ll be a short par putt upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (8:35 a.m. ET): That short putt does fall. Tiger rattles it in with speed to save par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (T-3)

Hole No. 11: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:06 a.m. ET): He takes out a 2-iron and he twirls this one. The ball lands in the right side of the fairway and actually runs out into the first cut. But that’s a nice drive and well down there. So he technically missed the fairway, but we know that’s misleading.

APPROACH SHOT (8:12 a.m. ET): Tiger plays a slight cut from 145 yards out of the first cut, and no trouble here. He knocks this one about 20 feet short of the hole. He has a mid-range putt for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (8:17 a.m. ET): BOOM. Tiger drains that 20-footer, as he hits it with perfect speed and the ball trickles right in. A huge birdie early.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (T-3)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 505 yards

OFF THE TEE (7:45 a.m. ET): Oh boy, Tiger starts with a driver and … not bad. He does miss the fairway right, but not by more than a few yards. Not a bad effort, but he still starts in the rough.

APPROACH SHOT (7:59 a.m. ET): After a long wait due to Patton Kizzire re-teeing following a lost ball, Tiger goes at it from inside 150 yards in the rough. A solid shot that runs out a little too much. The ball trickles into the rough over the green, but Tiger’s probably about 25 feet from the hole. It should be a pretty simple up and down.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:01 a.m. ET): Tiger plays this beautifully. He chips barely onto the green and has the ball run out to within a foot. This will be a nice tap-in par.

ON THE GREEN (8:02 a.m. ET): Tiger indeed cleans up for a simple 4.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-13)

Pre-Round

Tiger is on the range bright and early!

• • •

HONDA CLASSIC TRACKER

UPDATE No. 1 (10:42 a.m. ET): Justin Thomas has birdied three straight (Nos. 18-2) to move to 3 under. He’s your solo leader at PGA National. A look at the top of the leaderboard…