What Tiger Woods said after opening 70 at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods opened the Honda Classic on Thursday with an even-par 70. Here’s the best of what he had to say after his first round:

On Thursday’s conditions at PGA National:

“It was difficult out there. … Definitely it was different, like playing a British Open. You get a shot on the green and see a big puff of sand. But it was tough. It was tough all the way around. I just had to grind it out all day.”

On how much of what he’s doing right is technique and execution:

“I think it’s a blend of all of those. I’m trying to get better, more efficient at what I’m doing and also I’m actually doing under the gun, under the pressure of having to hit golf shots, and this golf course is not forgiving whatsoever. I was very happy with the way I hit it today.”

On where he feels his game is at right now:

“Yeah, I feel like I’m really not that far away. I’m starting to really get a feel for scoring again and scoring in tournaments, and today was a day I’m very proud of because I missed the ball in the correct spots.”

On if he felt this was his best ball-striking day in his comeback:

“Yeah, easily. Just only my seventh round, so it easily was my best ball-striking day. I was very pleased.”

On his overall comfort with his ball-striking:

“I felt very comfortable today. I felt like I hit the ball really well, and it was tough out there. I had to hit a lot of knock-down shots. I had to work the golf ball both ways, and occasionally downwind, straight up in the air. I was able to do all that today, so that was very pleasing.”