Updated Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings announced

The second spring Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking was released Thursday.

The top six men and top six women on each of the U.S. and International lists as of March 15 will qualify automatically for the July 6-8 event at Evian Resort Golf Club. The remainder of the two 24-player teams will be filled out as follows: the U.S. will have five committee selections, including a non-Division I golfer, and one captain’s pick for each the men and women. The International team will include four committee selections and a captain’s pick each, plus the men’s and women’s winner of the R&A Scholars Tournament.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The next ranking will be released March 8 with teams being announced March 15 during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

U.S.

MEN

Rank Player Year School Percentile 1 Justin Suh JR USC 0.9995 2 Steven Fisk JR Georgia Southern 0.9986 3 Davis Riley JR Alabama 0.9986 4 Matt Wolff FR Oklahoma State 0.9963 5 Collin Morikawa JR California 0.9954 6 Will Gordon JR Vanderbilt 0.9953 7 Hayden Buckley SR Missouri 0.994 8 Brandon Wu JR Stanford 0.9916 9 Philip Knowles JR North Florida 0.9911 10 Chandler Phillips JR Texas A&M 0.9907 11 Shintaro Ban SR UNLV 0.9902 12 Brad Dalke JR Oklahoma 0.9902 13 Stephen Franken JR N.C. State 0.9893 14 Garrett May JR Baylor 0.9888 15 Braden Thornberry JR Ole Miss 0.987 16 Dawson Armstrong SR Lipscomb 0.987 17 Lee Hodges SR Alabama 0.986 18 Bryson Nimmer JR Clemson 0.986 19 Norman Xiong SO Oregon 0.9851 20 Austin Eckroat FR Oklahoma State 0.9846 21 Sahith Theegala JR Pepperdine 0.9818 22 Patrick Flavin SR Miami (Ohio) 0.9809 23 Brandon Mancheno FR Auburn 0.9809 24 Patrick Martin JR Vanderbilt 0.9803 25 Braden Bailey JR Baylor 0.98

WOMEN

Rank Player Year School Percentile 1 Andrea Lee SO Stanford 0.9994 2 Lilia Vu JR UCLA 0.9994 3 Lauren Stephenson JR Alabama 0.9988 4 Sophia Schubert SR Texas 0.9977 5 Kristen Gillman SO Alabama 0.996 6 Natalie Srinivasan SO Furman 0.996 7 Bethany Wu JR UCLA 0.9936 8 Jennifer Kupcho JR Wake Forest 0.9931 9 Dylan Kim JR Arkansas 0.9919 10 Alana Uriell SR Arkansas 0.9913 11 Emilia Migliaccio FR Wake Forest 0.989 12 Mika Liu FR Stanford 0.9884 13 Sierra Brooks SO Florida 0.9873 14 Kaitlyn Papp FR Texas 0.985 15 Mariel Galdiano SO UCLA 0.9837 16 Hannah Kim SR Northwestern 0.9809 17 Amanda Doherty SO Florida State 0.9791 18 Anna Redding JR Virginia 0.9762 19 Emilee Hoffman SO Texas 0.9756 20 Allyson Geer SO Michigan State 0.9728 21 Brigitte Dunne JR SMU 0.9716 22 Alyaa Abdulghany FR usC 0.9715 23 Beth Lillie FR Virginia 0.9693 24 Jennifer Chang FR USC 0.964 25 Haylee Harford JR Furman 0.9635

International

MEN

Rank Player Year School Percentile 1 Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden) SR Texas Tech 0.993 2 Harry Ellis (England) SR Florida State 0.9883 3 Jovan Rebula (South Africa) SO Auburn 0.9776 4 Stefano Mazzoli (Italy) JR TCU 0.972 5 Alex Del Rey (Spain) SO Arizona State 0.9711 6 Lorenzo Scalise (Italy) SR Tennessee 0.9706 7 Matthias Schmidt (Germany) FR Louisville 0.9701 8 Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico) SR Arkansas 0.9692 9 Carl Yuan (China) JR Washington 0.9673 10 K.K. Limbhasut (Thailand) JR California 0.967 11 Simon Zach (Czech Republic) JR Louisville 0.966 12 Hurly Long (Germany) SR Texas Tech 0.9589 13 Jamie Li (England) SO Florida State 0.9584 14 Claudio Correa (Chile) SR USF 0.9565 15 Kaito Onishi (Japan) FR USC 0.9552 16 Ian Snyman (North Texas) JR North Texas 0.9542 17 Harry Hall (England) JR UNLV 0.9514 18 Raul Pereda (Mexico) SR Jacksonville 0.9514 19 Lukas Euler (Germany) JR Kentucky 0.9514 20 Grant Booth (Australia) SR Nevada 0.9491 21 Won Jun Lee (South Korea) FR Florida 0.9471 22 Yannik Paul (Germany) SR Colorado 0.9445 23 Andy Zhang (China) SO Florida 0.9419 24 Jesper Svensson (Sweden) JR Campbell 0.9384 25 Conor Purcell (Ireland) SO Charlotte 0.9317

WOMEN