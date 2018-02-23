Former USC player Sean Crocker in contention at Qatar Masters

Former USC player Sean Crocker is finding out why Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka decided to serve an apprenticeship on the European Tour before graduating to the PGA Tour. And he, too, might take his place among the PGA Tour’s best with a win under his belt.

It may even come in this week’s $1.75 million Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Crocker, 21, is in contention heading into the final 36 holes. He lies in a joint sixth place, just two shots off the lead held by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.

He returned a second round 68 to go with an opening 67 to be 9-under at the halfway stage.

Not bad for a guy who has no European Tour status.

Crocker is playing on invites this year. He hasn’t done too badly either. This is his sixth event and he’s 37th on the money list after earning $138,000 with a seventh place finish in the UBS Hong Kong Open and fifth in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. He’s settled into European Tour life just nicely.

“I love it,” the California native said. “It’s an honour to be out here. Not having a card and being able to get invites and come out here and play is so special. I can only thank the guys that are allowing me to come out and play here.

“I like it out here. It makes you grow up faster. It’s helped me to mature a lot faster than I thought I ever would in golf and just mentally. I’m around guys who have been out here for a long time.”

Crocker had an eclectic second round that included three birdies and three bogeys over the first 14 holes. However, he finished strongly with eagles at the 16th and 18th.

“I was kind of sloppy at the front and middle of my round but fortunate enough to make eagles on 16 and 18. That helps any kind of round,” he said.

Crocker will draw in his experience Down Under over the next 36 holes.

“I had a little taste of it two weeks ago in Australia but it was a little different – I was coming from behind – so we’ll see where we end up.”