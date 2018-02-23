Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 1-over 71 at Honda Classic

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 1-over 71 at Honda Classic

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 1-over 71 at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods fired a 1-over 71 in Friday’s second round at the Honda Classic.

Here are the highlights of Woods’ Friday:

Tiger birdies No. 4 to move back to E:

Tiger moves into red figures with birdie at No. 9:

Tiger saves par at No. 11 to stay 1 under and gives spirited fist pump:

Tiger birdies No. 17 to close out 1-over 71:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home