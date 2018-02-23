Luke List, Jamie Lovemark share lead on brutal day at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen and Thomas Pieters each made four bogeys Friday in Round 2 of the Honda Classic at PGA National.

They posted some of the better rounds.

Luke List and Jamie Lovemark co-lead at 3 under, while the trio of Berger, Oosthuizen and PIeters are T-7 at 1 under with Justin Thomas. Thomas, the defending PGA champion, managed to stay bogey-free until a double at No. 16 dropped him out of the lead.

Tommy Fleetwood, Rory Sabbatini, Russell Henley and Webb Simpson are T-3 at 2 under.

Thomas said he played “really solid,” yet still didn’t make a single birdie on greens that are causing a few gripes from players, Tiger Woods included.

Woods is T-14 at 1 over. At one point he was T-8. Woods hasn’t finished in the top 10 on Tour since 2015.

“I played well all day. It was just tough scoring,” Woods said. “It really is hard to make birdies. At least I found it hard. It was hard to get the ball close, even if the ball is in the fairway, it’s still very difficult to get the ball close with the wind blowing as hard as it is. Once you put the ball in birdie range, it’s hard to make putts out here.”

Woods tees off alongside Jason Dufner at 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday. The final pairing of List and Lovemark goes at 1:40 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, who began his round on No. 10, was in danger of missing the cut after a triple bogey at the par-3 17th. He played his final 10 holes in even par, with one birdie and one bogey, and sits T-49 at 4 over. The cutline was 6 over.

So much for players getting that Augusta National prep in this week with the Masters on the horizon.

“Sort of (British) Open conditions, U.S. Open scoring,” McIlroy said. “Pretty much the preparation for everything but what we want it to be. … It’s probably the furthest thing from Augusta right now around here.”

There’s also the novelty factor of having Woods in contention, which takes priority over the rest of the proceedings. Playing in the group of ahead of Woods, Berger said he could “absolutely” feel the buzz.

“I love to see Tiger playing well. He’s one of my greatest heroes in the sport,” Berger said. “To see him play well is awesome.”

Said Thomas: “It’s great. … I would love nothing more than to come down 18 with him on Sunday and both of us have a chance to win.”

Patton Kizzire, who played with Woods the first two days, won’t have that chance after missing the cut at 12 over. It’s his worst finish on Tour relative to par since he he shot 14 over to miss the cut at the Quicken Loans National last July.

“You’ve gotta kind of go through it before you understand what you’re getting into,” Kizzire said.

List shot the low round of the day at 4-under 66, a score matched only by Simpson in Round 1. List grew up in Georgia and now lives in California, but he did live in nearby Jupiter, Fla., for three years from 2011-13. Having spent time at PGA National, the 33-year-old knows he can’t get too excited as he tries to chase down his first PGA Tour victory.

“I’ve had 36-hole leads before and I’ve been a couple back,” List said. “It’s kind of irrelevant because there’s going to be 30 guys within a couple of shots. It’s going to be that type of week where everyone is going to be bunched up and it’s going to be a jumble there on Sunday, and there will be a bunch of guys in contention on Sunday.”