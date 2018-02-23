Another penalty for Lexi Thompson?

Yes.

This time it was not nearly as ruinous or devastating as the four-shot, 24-hour delayed penalty that all but cost her the ANA Inspiration last year.

During Round 2 of the Honda LPGA Thailand Friday, she ran afoul of local course rules on her 15th hole.

Her ball stopped adjacent to an advertising billboard. Thompson moved the advertisement to hit her next shot. However, according to the club rules at Siam Country Club, theses sorts of ad placements are considered temporary immovable objects.

This time, the penalty was two shots. Thompson wasn’t not made aware of it until after she completed her round of 66. Thanks to the violation, it became a 68. Jessica Korda held a four-shot lead after carding a 62.

The LPGA sort of explained the situation in a statement:

During the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, Lexi Thompson incurred a two-stroke penalty on hole 15 for breach of the Local Rule regarding temporary immovable obstructions as prescribed in Appendix 1. The Supplementary Rules of Play for the Honda LPGA Thailand state that advertising boards are temporary immovable obstructions.

After Thompson’s incident last year, in which a viewer called in her violation a day after it occurred, the USGA, R&A and all golf’s major pro tours including the LPGA announced they longer will accept calls and emails from fans who think they have spotted rules violations.