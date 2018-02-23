The Forecaddie and Ladies European Tour professionals are still waiting for the full 2018 schedule to be released. It had better be an improvement on 2017 or LET players might revolt, especially after the LET board turned down significant financial help from the LPGA, European Tour and R&A last year.

Chairman and acting CEO Mark Lichtenstein along with LET board members met with the three bodies last September. Each organization offered to invest €2 million to help the beleaguered tour. That’s significant money considering 2017 marked a real low for Europe’s top women’s pro tour.

Seven tournaments fell off the 2017 schedule. Chief executive Ivan Khodabakhsh was forced out amid reports the tour was $1.5 million in debt, a story the LET denied.

The Man Out Front hears that the LET board was worried the LPGA would ultimately take over the tour.

After dropping from 28 tournaments 10 years ago to just 15 last year, most LET players might be happy if the LPGA assumed control. Maybe then players such as Stanford grad Sally Watson and others wouldn’t be forced to quit to pursue other careers.

If the upcoming schedule isn’t substantially better than last year, then TMOF thinks the LET should take the money and move on.