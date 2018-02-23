VIDEO: Tiger Woods gives spirited fist pump for BIG par save at Honda

Tiger Woods is closing in on the lead Friday at the Honda Classic, and a lot of people are getting excited.

Including Woods.

The 42-year-old hit an iron into the rough off the tee at the par-4 11th during Round 2 at the Honda Classic, was forced to lay up and faced a putt of close to 13 feet to save par.

On a windy day where Woods has played superbly to get close to the lead, this one was important. Make this putt and he would stay just two back and get a nice momentum boost for the remainder of the back nine.

He drained the putt. Vintage.

And just to prove he knew the importance of this par, he offered up a spirited Tiger Woods fist pump of yore:

Oh yeah, that’s the stuff.

In just his third official PGA Tour event back, Woods looks like he could contend for a title. These are exciting times.