Tiger Woods make the cut in the Honda Classic Friday with one-over 71. Here’s the best of what he had to say after his second round:

On his round:

“Well, it was just a tough day. You know, the wind is howling out there and it’s just hard to make putts. And so it was just a difficult day all around.”

On the challenge of No. 17:

“I was just telling Steve here that when I was on the tee, Sneds hit a good one, good 5-iron in there and when I got up on the tee, the wind laid down, and I’m like, well, 5 is too much but I can’t get 6 there. So that’s one of the reasons why I started that thing pretty far left and hit a pretty big cut in there because I had just too much stick. Worked out great. I hit it right below the hole and hit a good putt.”

On playing this weekend:

“We’ve got a long way to go … I think I’m four back right now, as of right now. So I’m right there in the ballgame … I’m right there. This is a difficult golf course right now. Making pars is a good thing. I’ve done that and I’m right there with a chance. I’m only four back with two difficult days to go.”

On battling the windy conditions:

“I really played well today. I played well all day. It was just tough scoring. It really is hard to make birdies. At least I found it hard. It was hard to get the ball close, even if the ball is in the fairway, it’s still very difficult to get the ball close, with the wind blowing as hard as it is. Once you put the ball in birdie range, it’s hard to make putts out here.”

On the lack of leaderboard movement:

“I saw that no one is going to go anywhere out there. It’s just too difficult right now for someone to go out there and shoot 63 or something like that and post themselves pretty far ahead … It’s difficult out there. It’s very hard to make birdies out there. Hard to find some. Even with some of the wedges, you had to be very careful because they are tucked pretty close to some of the fall-offs.”

On his overall progress:

“I’m getting there. I feel like I’ve made some nice tweaks. I’m hitting the ball flush, and on top of that, I’m really controlling the traj, and especially here with the wind blowing this hard, I felt it was very important — it was also very comforting, too, because I live here and I practice here, and it’s always blowing like this. It’s just I don’t play a golf course this difficult out here with the rough like this and this kind of setup. But it’s usually blowing here and I feel very comfortable.”