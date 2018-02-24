Pepperell, Fisher co-lead at Qatar Masters; Crocker just 2 back

Three players head into the final round of the $1.75 million Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with much to play for. Eddie Pepperell is looking for his first European Tour victory. Oliver Fisher is looking for his second. While USC alum Sean Crocker is looking for a Tour to call home.

Pepperell and Fisher share the lead on 16 under. Crocker is two shots behind in third place.

Pepperell is better known more for interesting blogs and edgy tweets than winning. The Englishman’s playoff loss in the 2015 Irish Open is the closest he’s come to victory entering his sixth European season. A third-round 66 has put him in position to earn his maiden win.

“I would say that was my best round, especially with the position I was in going into the day,” Pepperell said. “I hit a lot of good shots. I maybe lost a little feeling through the turn, but I bounced back nicely.

“My whole game feels like it’s there. Mentally I feel like I’m up for it – I wanted to lead today. I didn’t want to be behind the leader.

“Oli is a good friend of mine although he is a closer friend of Rory McIlroy apparently! He’s a good lad so it’s going to be great to be out with him and Sean, who I think will definitely be 50 yards past me on most tees, but we can deal with that.”

Fisher’s only European Tour victory came in the 2011 Czech Open. That seemed to signal a winning run for the player who came through the same Faldo elite squad as McIlroy. However, second in the 2014 Africa Open is the nearest he’s come to a repeat. A third-round 65 has got him within touching distance of a second win.

“I gave myself some chances coming in and thankfully I made them,” Fisher said.

“I’ve certainly put myself in a good position. The most important thing for tomorrow is to go out and enjoy it. I’m good friends with Eddie, so hopefully we’ll have a bit of fun out there.”

California native Crocker has no European Tour status and is playing on invites this year. Victory in Qatar will make him a full European Tour member.