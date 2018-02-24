Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 1-under 69 at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 69 in Saturday’s third round at the Honda Classic.
Here are extended highlights of Woods’ Saturday:
Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 69 in Saturday’s third round at the Honda Classic.
Here are extended highlights of Woods’ Saturday:
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – The average score was still nearly a full stroke over par in Round 3 at PGA National, but the winds calmed just (…)
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for the final round of the 2018 Honda Classic. (Note: All times Eastern) TV info (…)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After putting himself in contention entering the weekend, Tiger Woods shot his lowest round on the PGA (…)
Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 69 on Saturday in the third round of the Honda Classic. Here’s what he had to say after that round: On (…)
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Jessica Korda kept an eye on her younger sister while firing a 4-under 68 in the third round of the LPGA (…)
Tiger Woods was in enough control Saturday to remain on the fringes of contention. Woods fired a 1-under 69 in the third round of the Honda (…)
Three players head into the final round of the $1.75 million Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with much to play for. Eddie Pepperell (…)
Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 69 on Moving Day at the Honda Classic. We chronicled Woods’ third round shot-by-shot. Look back on his (…)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen and Thomas Pieters each made four bogeys Friday in Round 2 of the Honda (…)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – If this is what we can come to expect from Tiger Woods most weeks, it’s going to be a wild ride. Whereas (…)
Comments