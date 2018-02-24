Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 1-under 69 at Honda Classic

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 1-under 69 at Honda Classic

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 1-under 69 at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 69 in Saturday’s third round at the Honda Classic.

Here are extended highlights of Woods’ Saturday:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home