Luke List takes 54-hole lead at Honda Classic as he looks for 1st PGA Tour win

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – The average score was still nearly a full stroke over par in Round 3 at PGA National, but the winds calmed just enough that players could post a number if they were on top of their games.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas did just that, making four birdies on the difficult back nine to shoot 5-under 65 and move into the final pairing for Sunday’s final round of the Honda Classic.

Luke List, 33 and winless so far on the PGA Tour, leads outright at 7 under and will tee off with Thomas at 1:45 p.m. ET Sunday.

“I was happy the way I handled myself today, because I’ve had some rounds where I’ve had the lead or share of the lead going into Saturday and haven’t performed the way I’d like to,” List said. “I was happy with that and it’s another learning experience going into (Sunday). I’ll be nervous and there will be a lot of pressure, but that’s part of why we do it out here.”

Webb Simpson is T-2 and one off the lead at 6 under alongside Thomas. Tommy Fleetwood and Jamie Lovemark are two back at 5 under.

Thomas began the day T-7 and two shots off the lead. He played the front nine in 1 under and got hot on the back with birdies at Nos. 10, 14, 15 and 17, among the most difficult on the course.

“To play the Bear Trap 2 under was stealing, I felt like,” Thomas said.

He hit an iron to 15 feet at the par-3 15th and made birdie, one of only four players to do so Saturday. He got up and down for par at 16 after placing his tee shot in a fairway bunker, then made a 14-foot birdie putt at 17.

Tiger Woods struggled at the Bear Trap for the second consecutive day, making his only two bogeys of the round at 15 and 17. Woods shot 1-under 69 and enjoyed his best ball-striking round of the week. He’s currently second in the field in average proximity to the hole on approach shots and seven shots back at even par.

Woods will have to go low on Sunday to have a chance, but overall he’s been very pleased with his progress so early into the latest comeback.

“This is only my third tournament of the season,” Woods said. “What have I played, nine rounds this year? That’s not a lot. I’ve been pretty patient with it. I’ve still got some work to do. But I’m very pleased at the way I’ve progressed, especially this week.”

Fans have followed Woods’ every move throughout the week, and there’s no doubt he’ll be the main attraction again Sunday when he tees off with Sam Burns at 12:45 p.m.

That’s just fine with List, who had never led outright through 54 holes before this week and is trying to capture his first PGA Tour victory in his 104th career start.

“I know I’ll be an underdog going against Justin Thomas and guys like that, which is fine,” List said. “It’s kind of nice having Tiger in the field now because he takes all the attention off everybody else, so you can just kind of go out and do your own thing.”