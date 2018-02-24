Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to make charge at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods enters the weekend at the Honda Classic four off the lead. Can he make a charge on Moving Day?

We will chronicle Woods’ third round shot-by-shot. Follow along below…

• • •

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 550 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:35 p.m. ET): A driver here for TW, and he tries to play a big cut here. This one’s not terrible, but he doesn’t get it to cut all the way back. The ball ends up left, in the rough and near the pinestraw. He’ll be fine, but unless he gets really fortunate with the lie, this is probably a lay up.

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 460 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:24 p.m. ET): A 2-iron for TW, and this is a beauty. He held off on the follow-through a bit and took this one lower, and the ball landed in the left-center of the fairway. It also bounded maybe some 40 yards after hitting the ground. So that was textbook. Way, way, way better than his massive pull yesterday that ended up in a plant in a hazard here.

APPROACH SHOT (12:29 p.m. ET): He was disappointed with this one. But don’t worry, it’s just fine. Tiger knocks this one about 30 feet left of the flag from 153 yards. Why was he so disgusted right away? Well, he had a good look at this flag after that tee shot and he didn’t take advantage. But once again, Tiger’s got a reasonable birdie putt.

ON THE GREEN (12:32 p.m. ET): That putt from 24 feet was right on line, but it comes up maybe 6 inches short. Still, another stress-free par. We now come to a par 5.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (T-18)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 352 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:10 p.m. ET): Tiger takes iron off the tee, and this is a high one down the left side of the fairway. Good start. He’ll have a short-iron or wedge into the green from there.

APPROACH SHOT (12:15 p.m. ET): That was a wedge from 124 yards, and he had to be a bit conservative. With the pin on the left, Tiger had no angle. He flails that out a little right and short, but the ball plops down harmlessly some 25 feet below the hole. Nothing special, but Tiger is safely on the green.

ON THE GREEN (12:20 p.m. ET): This one came from 22’7,” and Tiger gave it a nice roll. But it doesn’t drop. The ball misses right and rolls a foot or so past. That’s a stress-free two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-15)

Pre-Round

Tiger is on the range…

Tiger tees off at 12:10 p.m. ET. Find out his playing competitor and where you can watch on TV here.

Tiger Woods will tee off in the afternoon again. Third-round tee times, pairings and TV info for the Honda Classic: https://t.co/AhMAjipIGZ pic.twitter.com/lRgYTzwnoQ — Golfweek (@golfweek) February 24, 2018

• • •

HONDA CLASSIC TRACKER

UPDATE No. 1 (12:08 p.m. ET): Rory McIlroy is struggling. He’s gone bogey-bogey-double bogey-bogey-bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey to sit 5 over for the round through 11 and 9 over overall. He’s solo 73rd among the 76 players still in the field. Oof.