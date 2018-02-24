Tiger Woods fires 1-under 69 in third round at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods was in enough control Saturday to remain on the fringes of contention.

Woods fired a 1-under 69 in the third round of the Honda Classic – his first round in the 60s on the PGA Tour in 917 days – and sits even par through 54 holes. The 42-year-old actually finished the round seven off the lead (held by Luke List) despite starting it four back.

But Woods moved up from T-14 to T-11, and Saturday was another round to build on – even if there is still a good deal to be desired.

With the winds down a bit, Woods appeared to have the most command of his game yet this week. After starting his first two rounds with some wayward shots, he was sharp from the beginning Saturday.

He opened his round with three simple pars before being tested at the par-4 fourth. But he drained a 7-footer for par to keep matters on track. Three more pars followed to make it seven straight to start, and Woods actually missed some birdie opportunities to get his round rolling.

But he made up for it a bit when he launched a 9-iron to 6 feet at the par-4 eighth and drained the putt for a birdie to move to 1 under for the day and even par overall.

Woods continued to give himself birdie chances but couldn’t capitalize at Nos. 9, 10 and 11. He showed his mettle, though, at the par-4 12th.

He blasted his drive there into a bunker, hit his second into the lip and wedged to 17 feet after his second bounded out of the bunker into the fairway.

After that mess, Woods drained the putt for a key par – with a fist pump to boot. He used that momentum at the next, draining a 15-footer for birdie to move to 2 under for the day and 1 under for the tournament.

However, that would prove to be his high-water mark for the round.

The Bear Trap (Nos. 15-17) got Woods again. A day after finding the water right at the par-3 15th, Woods bailed well left in the rough. It cost him a bogey, ending his bogey-free run on the day. He then bogeyed the par-3 17th after another left miss off the tee.

Woods was able to finish strong, though, by chipping to inches for a birdie at the par-5 18th – his first birdie on a par 5 all week.

On the day, Woods found nine of 14 fairways, hit 13 of 18 greens and took 29 putts.

This was certainly the best he looked driving the ball all week, and his approach play also appeared to be at its best all week for most of the round.

For the first time in these three days, Woods actually seemed to be shooting a worse score than the way he was playing. He was in control from tee to green most of the round and missed a number of mid-range birdie chances over the first 11 holes.

His work around the greens remained solid, but his putter was definitely just lukewarm for most of the day. If it had been hot, this could’ve been a score in the mid-60s.

Once again, Woods struggled to finish out a round, too. His ball-striking fell apart a bit at the end, especially on tee shots at the closing par 3s. Woods also did himself no favors with his full wedges on Saturday, as he failed to get approach shots close with those clubs.

But he’s still proving the pieces are there in just his third official PGA Tour start in his return.

He’ll have a good shot Sunday to best his T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open. If on Sunday his ball-striking can stay like it was for most of Round 3 and his putter is hot, you never know.

It was six years ago that Woods closed in 62 at the Honda Classic, nearly completing a nine-shot comeback.

Woods has plenty of work to do, but Sunday remains full of possibilities.