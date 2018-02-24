What Tiger Woods said after third-round 1-under 69 at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 69 on Saturday in the third round of the Honda Classic. Here’s what he had to say after that round:

On his comfort at PGA National:

“For some reason, the sight lines fit me here. I feel very comfortable here. I’m used to playing in this wind. It’s the way it is every day here. But the hardest part is trying to get the ball to go in the hole.”

On how he felt about shooting 1-under 69:

“These greens are a little bit tricky … I think this is probably the highest score I could have shot today. I really, really hit it good. I just didn’t get anything to go in there for most of the early part of the round. I gave myself plenty of looks. I just didn’t make anything and I finally made a nice par putt at 12 and made a nice one at 13. You know, somehow posted under par today and I’ve got a chance going into tomorrow.”

On the progression of his ball-striking in his comeback:

“It’s gotten better. I’m starting to get – I’m making some tweaks in my golf swing but also trying to understand what this body can do. It’s not like it used to be. Those angles are gone.

So I’ve had to make a little bit of adjustments here and there and I think I’ve done that, and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of just kind of gradually building it together. You know, today was the best I’ve hit it and I thought yesterday was pretty good, but today was a little better.”

On what he’s thinking about heading into Sunday:

“Well, I’m going to have to do something under par for sure. You never know what can happen the last few holes here. A lot of things can happen and have happened in the past. First of all, I need to go and post a number. I’m going to be far enough ahead of the leaders, probably 45 minutes or an hour; if I can go ahead and post a number early, almost reminiscent so what I did with Rory, you never know, and wait and see what happens.”