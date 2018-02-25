Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 70 at Honda Classic

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in Sunday’s final round at the Honda Classic.

Here are highlights of Woods’ Sunday:

Tiger opens with birdie at No. 1:

Tiger birdies No. 4 to move to 2 under:

Tiger scares a goose off the tee at No. 8:

Tiger then proceeds to birdie No. 8:

Tiger returns to 3 under after birdie at No. 14, moves within 4:

Tiger hits tee shot in water, double bogeys No. 15:

