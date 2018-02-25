A 12.5-inch replica of John Daly’s 1995 British Open Championship Claret Jug has been reportedly sold at auction for $66,000.

The replica player’s version of golf’s most coveted trophy was purchased by an unnamed bidder, according to Platinum Night Sports Collectibles Auction.

Don’t FALSE ADVERTISE…I said it 2016 & tweeting it again! You’re selling a replica 12 inch trophy…I will now and forever keep my 2 babies always! #fakeauction #replica https://t.co/GkPVExeOjt — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 10, 2018

Daly won the the 1995 Open over Costantino Rocca at the Old Course at St. Andrews. He won in a four-hole playoff after Rocca sunk a 65-foot putt to tie The Open on the 72nd hole.

This silver trophy has been the subject of some controversy. In 2016 and again two weeks ago, Daly disputed the backstory of this particular trophy.

“Just to let everyone know I still have my CLARET JUG xtra 1 thought was going to b donated to St Andrews museum,” Daly posted in 2016.

According to Heritage, this is one of two trophies produced for Daly by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Heritage said on its site “there is no ownership controversy today, and that this is indeed the one and only Daly Claret Jug available to the collecting public.“

Apparently, at least one person agreed and ponied up the cash.

The trophy reportedly sold weighs 2.5 pounds.