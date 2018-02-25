Justin Thomas wins Honda Classic in playoff for 8th career PGA Tour title

Here is a recap of the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.:

WINNER: Justin Thomas won a playoff at the Honda Classic to capture his eighth career PGA Tour title. Luke List is still waiting for his first.

Thomas birdied the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, to defeat List and earn his second victory of the season. Thomas hit the green in two shots and two-putted for his birdie. List missed the fairway right off the tee and left with his layup before missing an 18-footer for his birdie.

Thomas and List played in the final group together Sunday at the Honda Classic, List entering the final round at 7 under and a shot ahead of the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year. Thomas closed in 2-under 68 an List shot 69, each birdieing the 18th hole, to earn a spot in the playoff.

Thomas hasn’t finished worse than T-22 in seven starts this season. List has seven top-26 finishes in 11 starts this season entering the week. His only professional win prior to the week came at the 2012 South Georgia Classic.

JUST MISSED: Alex Noren got in the clubhouse at 7 under after a birdie at the 18th. Noren could’ve eagled the hole, but his second shot ended up in the rough atop a greenside bunker. From an awkward stance, Noren could only flop to about 20 feet. Aside from a second-round 75, Noren fired three sub-68 rounds and hasn’t finish worse than T-21 in three PGA Tour starts this year (he lost in a playoff at the Farmers). Tommy Fleetwood held the lead on the back nine before bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15. He birdied the last to shoot 1-under 69, but it was only good enough to get him to 6 under. Still, Fleetwood has five top-6 finishes in his last six starts.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It didn’t win him the golf tournament, but this shot by Fleetwood at No. 8 was mighty impressive.

QUOTABLE: “It was another level of difficulty, not only the amount of people that I was trying to beat but this golf course in itself and Luke was playing unbelievable on that back nine. It was a helluva battle out there.” _ Thomas

SHORT SHOTS: Tiger Woods capped his tournament with an even-par 70 to finish at even par for the week. His 12th-place finish is his best on Tour since a T-10 at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. … Woods’ playing competitor, 21-year-old Sam Burns, who was playing on a sponsor exemption, earned himself a spot in the Valspar Championship in two weeks with his T-8 finish. Burns shot 2-under 68 with no bogeys in the final round to end up 2 under for the week. … Adam Scott, who won the 2016 Honda, fired weekend rounds of 67-69 to finish T-13.

UP NEXT: From sea level to the high altitude of Mexico City, the PGA Tour heads to Club de Golf Chapultepec for the WGC-Mexico Championship. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.