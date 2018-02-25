Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods opens with birdie Sunday at Honda

Tiger Woods crept toward the top 10 Saturday at the Honda Classic with a 1-under 69. Will he finish the week with a top-10 showing? At seven shots back, could he shock everyone and pull off a win with an epic final-round charge?
We will chronicle Woods’ entire final round shot-by-shot. Follow all his Sunday progress below…
• • •
TIGER TRACKER
Hole No. 1: Par 4, 365 yards
OFF THE TEE (12:46 p.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off this tee as he has done here all week, and no problem. This ball goes down the right side of the fairway, and he’ll have a short approach in.
APPROACH SHOT (12:51 p.m. ET): Tiger from 153 yards, he put this one about 20 feet beyond this back pin. That was aggressive with water long, so that’s good. He has a decent birdie putt upcoming.
ON THE GREEN (12:54 p.m. ET): OK, breathe everyone. Tiger drained that to begin his round with a birdie! YEP. He’s 1 under through one and now back in the top 10. Some early Sunday Red magic!
TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (T-9)
Pre-Round
Tiger on the range.
The Sunday Red is here!!
Here are full tee times and TV schedule. Click here to see when Tiger tees off and when he’ll be on TV:
• • •
Comments