Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods opens with birdie Sunday at Honda

Tiger Woods crept toward the top 10 Saturday at the Honda Classic with a 1-under 69. Will he finish the week with a top-10 showing? At seven shots back, could he shock everyone and pull off a win with an epic final-round charge?

We will chronicle Woods’ entire final round shot-by-shot. Follow all his Sunday progress below…

• • •

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 365 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:46 p.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off this tee as he has done here all week, and no problem. This ball goes down the right side of the fairway, and he’ll have a short approach in.

APPROACH SHOT (12:51 p.m. ET): Tiger from 153 yards, he put this one about 20 feet beyond this back pin. That was aggressive with water long, so that’s good. He has a decent birdie putt upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (12:54 p.m. ET): OK, breathe everyone. Tiger drained that to begin his round with a birdie! YEP. He’s 1 under through one and now back in the top 10. Some early Sunday Red magic!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (T-9)

Pre-Round

Tiger on the range.

It’s really hot today @PGANatl but this swing should shush all who say @TigerWoods can’t play in the heat here @TheHondaClassic pic.twitter.com/a62sWfTWKi — Brad Johnson (@BradJMedia) February 25, 2018

The Sunday Red is here!!

Here are full tee times and TV schedule. Click here to see when Tiger tees off and when he’ll be on TV:

Tiger Woods, Sam Burns. What time are they off? Final-round tee times for the Honda Classic: https://t.co/dQxsvLaZ31 pic.twitter.com/naQwHy9Vz1 — Golfweek (@golfweek) February 24, 2018

• • •

HONDA CLASSIC TRACKER