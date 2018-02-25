Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods fading late, now even par

Tiger Woods crept toward the top 10 Saturday at the Honda Classic with a 1-under 69. Will he finish the week with a top-10 showing? At seven shots back, could he shock everyone and pull off a win with an epic final-round charge?

We will chronicle Woods’ entire final round shot-by-shot. Follow all his Sunday progress below…

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 17: Par 3, 170 yards

OFF THE TEE (4:23 p.m. ET): Tiger comes to 17 needing something good to happen to stave off this poor finish, and with a 6-iron … he puts that about 20 feet short of the hole. An excellent shot. Maybe we can get a birdie-birdie finish here?

ON THE GREEN (4:29 p.m. ET): Tiger can’t get that one to drop. It misses on the left. A simple two-putt par. If Tiger can birdie 18, he’ll finish the week under par. That also might be enough for a top 10.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 17 (T-12)

Hole No. 16: Par 4, 434 yards

OFF THE TEE (4:05 p.m. ET): After that demoralizing double, Tiger knocks this one right down the fairway. About 250 yards down there. He’ll have something under 200 yards in. Not a likely hole for a bounceback birdie, but he’s aced the tee shot.

APPROACH SHOT (4:10 p.m. ET): Tiger with the delayed twirl there, for pretty good reason. That pin was tucked right, and he put it about 25 feet left of the pin. He’ll have a decent look at birdie.

ON THE GREEN (4:15 p.m. ET): Tiger may’ve been trying too hard to make that, because he jammed that putt some 6 feet by for no reason. And wow, that comeback never had a chance. It was left right away and he hated it. A horrible three-putt bogey, and this is brutal.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 16 (T-12)

Hole No. 15: Par 3, 179 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:57 p.m. ET): Brutal. Tiger let’s this one drift a little too far right and it finds the water. That’s the second time in three days at this hole. Ugh. What a buzzkill.

THIRD SHOT (3:59 p.m. ET): Any slim chance of Tiger winning the tournament died with that tee shot. So now it’s onto how well he can finish. He’s T-7 right now, but will make at least bogey on this hole. His wedge from the drop zone finishes about 10 feet left of the pin. That’d be a nice bogey if he can have it.

ON THE GREEN (4:02 p.m. ET): That one looked pretty good, but it just slipped right at the end. That’s a double bogey on this hole for the second time in three days. A killer again.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 15 (solo 12th)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 465 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:41 p.m. ET): Tiger takes iron off the tee here, and sneaks it down the right side of the fairway. That one is just fine.

APPROACH SHOT (3:46 p.m. ET): From 181 yards in the fairway, Tiger started that a little left but only a little. It lands about 10 feet left and short of the hole and runs about 10-15 feet past. He’ll have a good look at birdie here to move back to 3 under.

ON THE GREEN (3:52 p.m. ET): Tiger buries it! That was an 18-footer rocked in with authority.

Another birdie for Tiger Woods! He's T7 and 4 back of the lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 14 (solo eighth)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 395 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:27 p.m. ET): Tiger goes right here with a 3-wood. Significantly right. That was ugly. Not sure how much he got away with that. May be in trees, may be in the right rough. We’ll know soon.

APPROACH SHOT (3:30 p.m. ET): Tiger was in the rough but had no angle with the pin right and a tree in his path. He took this one out left with pitching wedge and it comes up short left. He’s in the rough. But he’ll have plenty of green to work with from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:32 p.m. ET): Tiger let’s this one land some 20-30 feet before the pin and it runs out to within 4 feet of the cup. That’s pretty nice. A good chance to save par here.

ON THE GREEN (3:34 p.m. ET): Tiger taps down something (a spike mark?) after that putt, but it went in the right side of the cup just fine. That’s a good par save to keep momentum. He’s still five back. You still never know, but mainly the focus has to basically fully shift now to him finishing off a strong week.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 13 (T-8)

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 428 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:12 p.m. ET): Tiger goes driver, and that one is pretty. He blasts that down the fairway. It’s about 290 yards down there. He’ll have less than 150 yards in.

APPROACH SHOT (3:17 p.m. ET): Tiger got aggressive there. A 9-iron from 142 yards goes right over the flag and lands about 10-15 feet past. He’ll have a pretty good look from there.

ON THE GREEN (3:22 p.m. ET): This one from 15 feet was always left. That looked like a complete over-read. It’s a simple par, but Tiger is running out of holes if he wants to make a run. But that top-10 finish is well within his sights.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 12 (T-9)

Hole No. 11: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:58 p.m. ET): Tiger finally gets this tee shot down. After bad irons here the last two days, he gets one down the fairway about 290 yards. He’ll have a good look in at a dangerous pin surrounded by water.

APPROACH SHOT (3:02 p.m. ET): Not his best. He leaves this one about 40 feet right of the cup. This isn’t a gimme two-putt upcoming. But he is safe on a hole where water is looming so much on the approach.

ON THE GREEN (3:04 p.m. ET): Great speed on that downhill putt. He coaxes that just by the cup. A tap-in par. No problem. Tiger will get a nice finish if he keeps posting those. But if he wants to win, he needs to go berserk form here. He’s five back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 11 (T-9)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 508 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:43 p.m. ET): Another day, another roasted driver around the right corner here.This one is way out there down the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (2:48 p.m. ET): This went almost 350, and Tiger had less than 150 yards in. But he doesn’t take advantage. He in fact misses the green right. He’s in the rough. That’s a poor result.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:52 p.m. ET): Tiger hits a beauty of a flop here that scares the cup. A good shot, but it does run 5 feet by. That’s what is left for par after a perfect drive.

ON THE GREEN (2:54 p.m. ET): Tiger does clean up for par. That would’ve been a killer bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 10 (T-9)

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 406 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:27 p.m. ET): That was a 3-wood and it was no good. Tiger misses left. The good news is it’s just in the left rough, so he’s not in trouble. But, obviously not ideal.

APPROACH SHOT (2:32 p.m. ET): With a pitching wedge from 128 yards, Tiger misses it just right. But that’s a bit costly, as the ball rolls down into a collection area. It’ll be a tricky up and down from below the green here short-sided.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:36 p.m. ET): Tiger putted from down there and the ball comes up about 5 feet short of the cup. That tester is left for par.

ON THE GREEN (2:38 p.m. ET): Oof. Tiger starts this one on the left side of the hole and it stays there and lips out. A tough bogey at the ninth. He’s out in 2-under 33, but a disappointing way to finish that front nine. And his round is no longer bogey-free.

Stats: 4/7 fairways, 8/9 GIR and 15 putts.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 9 (T-10)

Hole No. 8: Par 4, 421 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:14 p.m. ET): A 3-wood here for Tiger, and he likes it right away. This one goes down the right side of the fairway and kicks and rolls into the right-center. The ball actually almost hit a duck on the bounce (hilariously) and the duck lost its footing a bit. But all is good there in the end!

APPROACH SHOT (2:19 p.m. ET): Tiger goes right at the pin from 134 yards, and this one finishes on line with the flag and less than 10 feet short of the cup. A great birdie look is upcoming.

Look out little guy! Tiger caught the Golden Goose

ON THE GREEN (2:22 p.m. ET): This one from 8’7″ … BOOM. He drains that no problem and another birdie. He’s now 3 under and four back. And with leader Luke List in a hazard, he might be within three soon. This is getting exciting…

The Sunday charge continues for Tiger Woods! He's -3 thru 8! 3 shots back …

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 8 (T-8)

Hole No. 7: Par 3, 195 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:04 p.m. ET): An 8-iron from Tiger starts a bit left but the ball gently trails right, lands on the front of the green and rolls to about 20 feet left of the cup. A good shot here with another tucked pin (right) and it’s a decent look. Tiger’s taking out the stress out on like 90 percent of his shots so far today.

ON THE GREEN (2:10 p.m. ET): Oh, that was close. That was just left and the ball was supposed to turn right at the end and it just doesn’t. That ball hit the left lip and rims out. Tiger is flabbergasted. He thought he had that one. Another par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 7 (T-9)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 466 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:51 p.m. ET): Tiger goes driver and there we go! He gives that one a vigorous twirl as he draws this one perfectly down the left side of the fairway. Tiger has killed this drive the last three days, and we’re glad that continues on Sunday.

APPROACH SHOT (1:54 p.m. ET): An 8-iron for Tiger, and this is only OK. That pin is dangerous left (with water just left), but he left this one out right and will have about 40 feet for birdie. He missed a ridge by a couple of yards that would’ve helped funnel the ball toward the hole. Tiger was not happy with that one. This could be a tough two-putt, but he is safe and on the green at the very least.

ON THE GREEN (2 p.m. ET): This was a slick 45-footer that Tiger missed to the left and ran about 4 feet by. That honestly wasn’t bad considering just how fast that putt was down the ridge. And he brushed in the remainder like it was nothing. That was a nice job on a nervy distance there. Solid par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (T-9)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 178 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:43 p.m. ET): Course management Tiger comes into play here. That flag is just yards from the water left, so TW takes 8-iron and aims about 15-20 feet right of the hole. He twirls that one, as he smartly places that short and right of the cup, some 30 feet from the hole. Smart, safe, no potential disasters.

ON THE GREEN (1:48 p.m. ET): From almost 35 feet even … Tiger had that on a good line but it comes up about a foot short. But a nice stress-free par? That’s exactly what you want on this hole. By the way, playing competitor Sam Burns birdied two of his first three and is also 2 under on his round. He’s 21 years old. Impressive! Then again, he was once the No. 1 junior and then the top-ranked player in college at LSU.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (T-9)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 396 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:30 p.m. ET): An iron off the tee here and this one is right down the center. Good stuff. Remember, Tiger has birdied this hole twice this week.

APPROACH SHOT (1:35 p.m. ET): Tiger had just under 150 yards, and it’s another beauty. This shot finishes inside 10 feet left of the cup. That’s another good birdie look upcoming. If he has any hope of charging at the lead, he can’t let these chances go to waste early.

ON THE GREEN (1:40 p.m. ET): This one from 9 feet … HE WALKED IT IN! That was in the whole way and dropped in the left side. That’s two birdies in his first four holes. He’s now five back!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 4 (T-8)

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 541 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:10 p.m. ET): OK a par 5, Tiger takes driver and … not ideal. Tiger took a mighty whack at this one and he slams his club. That one goes well left again. This one goes into the trees and ends up in the pinestraw. It actually rolled maybe some 20 yards forward in there, so that drive is a decent ways down there. But it’s all about the window he has left. He could have tree trouble, he might not. We’ll see again.

SECOND SHOT (1:20 p.m. ET): Yeah, he didn’t get away with that drive. He was in the pinestraw, but he was almost totally blocked out by trees. The only big opening was to go out almost sideways and leave himself a long third. If he wanted to get aggressive, he had to take on one of a few really tiny openings. What’d he do? Tiger actually got aggressive, took on a smaller opening left and played a huge cut. It worked out. He didn’t go for the green from 250+, but this ball got through and went well down the fairway. He’ll have a wedge third. A sizable risk, but now he gives himself a good shot at birdie.

THIRD SHOT (1:22 p.m. ET): With a wedge from 116 yards, that was pretty. He knocked that down a bit, and the ball lands about 10 feet short of the cup and rolls a few feet forward. Probably about 7 feet left for birdie here!

ON THE GREEN (1:25 p.m. ET): That was actually a 10-footer and Tiger read it well, but the ball doesn’t turn right at the end. It instead trickles by on the left side and Tiger taps in for par. That’s a nice opportunity missed. But this could’ve been a disaster with his tee shot and his aggression on the second.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (T-10)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 468 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:57 p.m. ET): There’s a way to kill some momentum. Tiger massively pulls an iron off the tee here. This one didn’t look as bad as the one Friday (i.e. we don’t think he reached the hazard left), but he could have some tree trouble. We’ll see…

APPROACH SHOT (1:01 p.m. ET): Tiger did indeed rattle that in the trees and it was short, too. He had 258 yards from pinestraw and had to play a sizable draw. But he did have an opening, and a great shot! With a 5-iron, Tiger plays that huge draw and that ball trickles onto the front of the green and he’ll have some 40 feet for birdie. This could be a great escape!

ON THE GREEN (1:08 p.m. ET): That was actually almost 65 feet. But Tiger was an incredible lag putter in his prime, and that ability hasn’t left him. He cozied that one to about 3 feet and cleaned up for par. He made that par save look much easier than it actually was. That was impressive and big early.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (T-10)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 365 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:46 p.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off this tee as he has done here all week, and no problem. This ball goes down the right side of the fairway, and he’ll have a short approach in.

APPROACH SHOT (12:51 p.m. ET): Tiger from 153 yards, he put this one about 20 feet beyond this back pin. That was aggressive with water long, so that’s good. He has a decent birdie putt upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (12:54 p.m. ET): OK, breathe everyone. Tiger drained that to begin his round with a birdie! YEP. He’s 1 under through one and now back in the top 10. Some early Sunday Red magic!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (T-9)

Pre-Round

Tiger on the range.

It's really hot today but this swing should shush all who say Tiger Woods can't play in the heat here

The Sunday Red is here!!

Here are full tee times and TV schedule. Click here to see when Tiger tees off and when he’ll be on TV:

Tiger Woods, Sam Burns. What time are they off? Final-round tee times for the Honda Classic:

HONDA CLASSIC TRACKER

UPDATE No. 3 (3:23 p.m. ET): We have a four-way tie for the lead. Wow! Justin Thomas among them. Here is the full top 10 leaderboard…

UPDATE No. 2 (2:34 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas is the new solo leader at 7 under. He leads by one.

UPDATE No. 1 (1:32 p.m. ET): The leaders are still yet to tee off.

So far, Sam Burns is showing some impressive game by being 2 under through while playing with Tiger Woods. He is T-8 at the moment. So is Emiliano Grillo after starting his round 4 under through eight.

Sam Burns has been No. 1 at junior and college levels. Playing alongside the golfer who has been No. 1 longer than anyone else, Burns is 2 under thru 3 today at Honda Classic.