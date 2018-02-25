What Tiger Woods said after finishing 12th at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 on Sunday in the final round of the Honda Classic. He finished in solo 12th at Even par overall.

Here’s what he had to say after a promising performance at PGA National:

On his performance this week:

“I thought I played well this week, I really did. I (felt) like I had control of it, I didn’t play the last few holes well the last couple of days, but overall I’m very pleased at the progress I’ve made and I gave myself a chance at it. I was 3 under par, had four holes to go and if I could’ve gotten two or three more coming in, I could’ve posted early.”

On his plan in the coming weeks:

“I think that I need to get back in the gym again and start training. I’ve played a couple weeks here, so get back there and get stronger again and get back at it.”

On how his body feels + ball-striking:

“The body feels good. I just need to keep it feeling good. … I feel like I made a big leap this week because I really hit it well and I was able to control, especially in this wind it’s not easy to do and I was able to do it for most of the week.”