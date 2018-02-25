VIDEO: Tiger Woods tee shot interferes with goose at Honda

When Tiger Woods is on a roll Sunday, it’s usually best to get out of his way. And that doesn’t only pertain to humans.

Woods has rolled up a few birdies early in the final round at the Honda Classic, but amid the great play there was a moment of humor.

Here’s Woods’ tee shot at the par-4 eighth. It was a beauty down the fairway, but a certain goose barely got out of harm’s way.

Because the goose was fine and was simply tripped up, it turned into a funny moment:

Look out little guy! Tiger caught the Golden Goose 😂 pic.twitter.com/PDJW9bAldr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 25, 2018

It’s always entertaining with Tiger.