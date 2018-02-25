VIDEO: Tiger Woods tee shot interferes with goose at Honda

When Tiger Woods is on a roll Sunday, it’s usually best to get out of his way. And that doesn’t only pertain to humans.
Woods has rolled up a few birdies early in the final round at the Honda Classic, but amid the great play there was a moment of humor.
Here’s Woods’ tee shot at the par-4 eighth. It was a beauty down the fairway, but a certain goose barely got out of harm’s way.
Because the goose was fine and was simply tripped up, it turned into a funny moment:
It’s always entertaining with Tiger.
