Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, 2018 Honda Classic

Here is a complete list of the clubs Justin Thomas used to win the 2018 Honda Classic:
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 X shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore VC 9.2 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
