Justin Thomas says he overreacted, feels bad about having Honda fan kicked out

Justin Thomas won his eighth career PGA Tour event Sunday at the Honda Classic and created a social media controversy in the process.

A fan yelled ‘get in that bunker’ shortly after Thomas hit his tee shot at the par-4 16th during the final round, and the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year wasn’t happy about it. He alerted security and had the fan ejected.

“Who said that?” Thomas asked before identifying the heckler. “Enjoy your day, buddy. You’re gone.”

Thomas clarified why he did it and said he regretted having the fan tossed Monday afternoon in a series of tweets.

Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday.. sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt… — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

…it was very understandable to have him escorted out. I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn’t see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren’t necessary over and over again. I over reacted… — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

..and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

…the fans are who support us all on TOUR and we are extremely lucky to have them each and every week. Thanks to all who came out and supported at @TheHondaClassic and continue to every week we play. We (I) love you guys — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

Here’s what Thomas said about the incident during his press conference after Sunday’s final round at PGA National, where he shot 8 under for the week and defeated Luke List in a sudden-death playoff.

“I feel like there’s no place for that,” Thomas said. “I hit it and my ball is in the air and it’s in the middle of the fairway and he’s yelling for it to get in the bunker. I was like, okay, I’ve had enough. So I just turned around and asked who it was. He didn’t want to say anything now that I had actually acknowledge him. So he got to leave a couple holes early. I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just, it’s so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a golf tournament. I would have done it if he said it to Luke, just like Rory (McIlroy) did to that guy that said something to me in L.A.”