Tiger Woods' Masters odds improve after Honda Classic showing

Tiger Woods impressed at the Honda Classic, and (unsurprisingly) his odds at Augusta National have improved.

After opening at 100-to-1 odds to win the 2018 Masters, Woods went to 20-1 odds by mid-January. He went to 25-1 after his missed cut at the Genesis Open, but now he’s trending in the opposite direction after his solo 12th at PGA National.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Woods’ Masters odds are now 16-1.

Only six players are ahead of him now. Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 7-1, with Jordan Spieth second at 9-1. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Jon Rahm are all at 12-1.

And Woods is sitting pretty at his 16-1 number with Rickie Fowler.

Woods, 42, has won four Masters (1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005) among his 14 major titles and now owns two top 25s in three PGA Tour starts since his return from a fourth back surgery.

With the Masters just over a month away – action will take place from April 5-8 – one of golf’s legends is climbing.