Walker Cup headed to St. Andrews in 2023

The Old Course at St. Andrews will host its record ninth Walker Cup in 2023, the R&A announced on Monday.

The Old Course has hosted the biennial matches between the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland more than any other venue. The last time it hosted the event was in 1975, when the U.S. defeated GB&I, 15 1/2-8 1/2, behind the play of three future major winners – Jerry Pate, Craig Stadley and Curtis Strange. GB&I has won just twice at St. Andrews, in 1938 and 1971.

“The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of men’s amateur golf in Great Britain and Ireland and the United States with many of the game’s greatest players including Bobby Jones and Sir Michael Bonallack having featured in memorable matches played over the Old Course at St Andrews,” said Duncan Weir, the R&A’s executive director of golf development. “We are excited to be bringing the Walker Cup back to the Home of Golf for the first time in nearly 50 years and look forward to watching some of the world’s most talented amateur golfers contest the match over the famous Old Course in 2023.”

Added Euan Loudon, chief executive of St. Andrews Links Trust: “We are delighted to see the Walker Cup return to our calendar of prestigious events at the Old Course. After a near 50-year absence we hope it will produce a memorable contest and reinforce the stature of amateur golf in Great Britain and Ireland.

“I am sure many talented golfers on both sides of the Atlantic, some of whom may just be at the beginning of their golfing journeys, will be inspired by the prospect of competing in amateur golf’s premier match at the Home of Golf.”

The 2023 Walker Cup will mark the 101-year anniversary of the inaugural Walker Cup, which was held in 1922 at National Golf Links of America, and will be there 49th overall playing of the event.

The U.S. leads the all-time series, 36-9-1, including a 19-7 win last year at Los Angeles Country Club.

