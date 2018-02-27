Daniel Berger, Tom Hall win Seminole Pro-Member

PGA Tour pro Daniel Berger and Seminole Golf Club member Tom Hall won the 2018 Seminole Pro-Member Tournament gross title in a scorecard playoff Monday in Juno Beach, Fla.
Berger made 10 birdies as he and Hall shot a best-ball score of 8-under 64, tying them with PGA Tour pro Cameron Tringale and Mike McCoy, the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and Web.com Tour pro Chase Wright and member Sam Babington.
PGA Tour pro Nick Watney and Sam Reeves won the net division with a 12-under 60.
Other gross-division scores, according to The Fried Egg and AmateurGolf.com:
- Rickie Fowler/Buddy Marucci – 65
- Justin Rose/Seth Waugh – 65
- Smylie Kaufman/Jimmy Dunne III – 65
- Morgan Hoffmann/Mark McBride – 67
- Rory McIlroy/Gerry McIlroy – 68
- Beau Hossler/Spider Miller – 68
- Sam Burns/Russ Ball – 68
- Gary Koch/Vinny Giles – 68
- Paul Azinger/Mark Loomis – 68
- Brad Faxon/Tom Ryan – 68
- Jon Rahm/Larry Fitzgerald – 69
- Bo Hoag/Alan Fadel (defending champs) – 69
- Zac Blair/Mark Bope – 71
- Jonathan Byrd/Jim Stahl – 72
- Justin Thomas/Harcourt Kemp – 73
- Jack Nicklaus/Tom O’Toole – 74
- Curtis Strange/Frank Queally – 78
Among the notables teeing it up in this year’s event was 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and four of the top 5 players in the world rankings – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.
Here was the full field:
