Daniel Berger, Tom Hall win Seminole Pro-Member

PGA Tour pro Daniel Berger and Seminole Golf Club member Tom Hall won the 2018 Seminole Pro-Member Tournament gross title in a scorecard playoff Monday in Juno Beach, Fla.

Berger made 10 birdies as he and Hall shot a best-ball score of 8-under 64, tying them with PGA Tour pro Cameron Tringale and Mike McCoy, the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and Web.com Tour pro Chase Wright and member Sam Babington.

PGA Tour pro Nick Watney and Sam Reeves won the net division with a 12-under 60.

Other gross-division scores, according to The Fried Egg and AmateurGolf.com:

Rickie Fowler/Buddy Marucci – 65

Justin Rose/Seth Waugh – 65

Smylie Kaufman/Jimmy Dunne III – 65

Morgan Hoffmann/Mark McBride – 67

Rory McIlroy/Gerry McIlroy – 68

Beau Hossler/Spider Miller – 68

Sam Burns/Russ Ball – 68

Gary Koch/Vinny Giles – 68

Paul Azinger/Mark Loomis – 68

Brad Faxon/Tom Ryan – 68

Jon Rahm/Larry Fitzgerald – 69

Bo Hoag/Alan Fadel (defending champs) – 69

Zac Blair/Mark Bope – 71

Jonathan Byrd/Jim Stahl – 72

Justin Thomas/Harcourt Kemp – 73

Jack Nicklaus/Tom O’Toole – 74

Curtis Strange/Frank Queally – 78

Among the notables teeing it up in this year’s event was 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and four of the top 5 players in the world rankings – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

Here was the full field: