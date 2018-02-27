Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Daniel Berger, Tom Hall win Seminole Pro-Member

PGA Tour pro Daniel Berger and Seminole Golf Club member Tom Hall won the 2018 Seminole Pro-Member Tournament gross title in a scorecard playoff Monday in Juno Beach, Fla.

Berger made 10 birdies as he and Hall shot a best-ball score of 8-under 64, tying them with PGA Tour pro Cameron Tringale and Mike McCoy, the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and Web.com Tour pro Chase Wright and member Sam Babington.

PGA Tour pro Nick Watney and Sam Reeves won the net division with a 12-under 60.

Other gross-division scores, according to The Fried Egg and AmateurGolf.com:

  • Rickie Fowler/Buddy Marucci – 65
  • Justin Rose/Seth Waugh – 65
  • Smylie Kaufman/Jimmy Dunne III – 65
  • Morgan Hoffmann/Mark McBride – 67
  • Rory McIlroy/Gerry McIlroy – 68
  • Beau Hossler/Spider Miller – 68
  • Sam Burns/Russ Ball – 68
  • Gary Koch/Vinny Giles – 68
  • Paul Azinger/Mark Loomis – 68
  • Brad Faxon/Tom Ryan – 68
  • Jon Rahm/Larry Fitzgerald – 69
  • Bo Hoag/Alan Fadel (defending champs) – 69
  • Zac Blair/Mark Bope – 71
  • Jonathan Byrd/Jim Stahl – 72
  • Justin Thomas/Harcourt Kemp – 73
  • Jack Nicklaus/Tom O’Toole – 74
  • Curtis Strange/Frank Queally – 78

Among the notables teeing it up in this year’s event was 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and four of the top 5 players in the world rankings – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

Here was the full field:

