Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Also like: Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren. Two guys who have played well of late on the PGA Tour. They both finished in the top 4 at Honda and are skilled from tee to green.

DraftKings bargain: Chan Kim ($6,600). Remember, there is no cut this week, so I'll take Kim at this low price because he hits it well off the tee and makes lots of birdies.

Kevin Casey