Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Not afraid to win in back-to-back weeks. Should’ve won here a year ago before blowing up on Sunday. He’s been very consistent this season and has all the tools needed to contend again this week.
- Also like: Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren. Two guys who have played well of late on the PGA Tour. They both finished in the top 4 at Honda and are skilled from tee to green.
- Sleeper: Dylan Frittelli. Yeah, he’s No. 44 in the world, but I doubt many pick him. He’s got 10 top-20s in his last 12 worldwide starts, including four top-6 finishes. Was 11th at Honda.
- DraftKings bargain: Chan Kim ($6,600). Remember, there is no cut this week, so I’ll take Kim at this low price because he hits it well off the tee and makes lots of birdies.
- Fade: Rickie Fowler. For the price, I’m staying away after missed cuts at Farmers, Honda.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Phil Mickelson. I’ll go outside the box a little. Yes, Lefty hasn’t won in five years … but he’s getting closer than ever. He has a runner-up and all top sixes in his last three starts and finished T-7 at this event last year despite hitting it all over the map. His drought-breaking win, I feel, is imminent.
- Also like: Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick. DJ’s a no-brainer as the World No. 1 and defending champ. Rose could only muster T-38 at this venue last year, but I think this course fits his impressively precise ball-striking (and he’s playing well). Ditto for Fitzpatrick on course fit, and he has been incredibly consistent of late besides an outlier missed cut.
- Sleeper: Charl Schwartzel. The South African has been playing well, but mostly this is just a feeling. For some reason, I really like him this week.
- DraftKings bargain: Paul Dunne ($7,100). It’ll be very tough in this price region this week with the field so stacked and this being a no-cut event (it’s easier to gain something here when the bargain making the cut alone is better than expected). I’ll take a flyer on Dunne, an Irishman not intimidated by a big field – considering he was a 54-hole co-leader at the Open Championship as an amateur. He’s missed his last two cuts, but prior to that he had a string of consistent, enviable form. I’m gunning on that to come back on course that should fit his game well.
- Fade: Bubba Watson. Despite fading Bubba at Riv and him winning, I’m not afraid to do so again. The left-hander has been open that courses where he can visualize his significant shot-shaping are much more kind to him. Don’t see how a tree-lined Chapultepec fits that vision. He finished T-38 here last year, and that sounds about right this year, too.
